Lucifer Season 5 Cast, Plot And When Will Lucifer Season 5 Hit The Netflix Screens?

- Advertisement -

One of the best fictional and thrilling series, Lucifer, is back with its season 5. Last year, the season which ended its shooting in September has been expected to be outside by mid-2020. Tom Ellis is all set to reprise Lucifer, with Lauren German playing the role of Chloe Decker and DB Woodside playing with Amenadiel.

It was declared earlier this season the fifth season could have 16 episodes in total, unlike the previous one, which had 10. On the other hand, the fifth season will soon be divided into two halves together with eight episodes each. Initially, Netflix renewed the series for ten episodes. The platform that was streaming afterward asked the manufacturers. This will offer the”Lucifans” a grand season 5 with 16 episodes.

When Will Lucifer Season 5 Hit The Netflix Screens?

It was anticipated the first half of season 5 could launch by summer 2020. But there’ll be a story delay in its release because of this coronavirus’ pandemic. As a result of the ongoing pandemic, the creation of season has come to a stop. The release date is yet to be declared by the founders. There’s also the fear that when the pandemic situation doesn’t come under control, the season’s release may be postponed to another season. This may be sad news to the fans.

Expected Plot Of Lucifer Season 5

The end of the previous season was quite shocking to the lovers. Lucifer was returned to hell, parting him with the love of his life Chloe Decker. Chloe made him exposed to earth. But the more he dwelt on earth, the demons would come after him and lead to hell on earth. Some crew members have posted pictures in the collections online about what is currently going to take place in season 5. It is also verified that this season is going to have a musical episode also. Episode 10 of the season is expected to be the one. The outspoken coach of this series affirmed that Brandt and Ellis are singing this season.

Cast Of Lucifer Season 5

Tom Ellis will be back as his love and Lucifer Morningstar; Laura German will perform detective Chloe Decker. The other main cast of Dennis Haysbert as Lucifer’s ex-boss, Kevin Alejandro as Detective Dan Espinoza, Lesley Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez, along with Rachel Harris as Dr. Linda Martin is also seen reprising their roles.

Season 5 is to release, and there’s a discussion the makers also plan that season 6. This can be ecstatic news for those fans if it’s to be considered. Until then, let’s keep a tab.