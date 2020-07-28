Home Entertainment Lovecraft Country: Here All Latest Updates About This Series
Lovecraft Country: Here All Latest Updates About This Series

By- Anoj Kumar
Wunmi Mosaku has joined the Lovecraft Country cast as a lead. She’s going to play Rudy Dandridge, who’s described as “a hustler similar to her half-sister Letitia, solely her hustles haven’t paid off. Her household ties are examined when she’s offered with a suggestion she will refuse.”

Mosaku, a Nigerian-English actress, has been quietly accruing high-profile roles, with appearances within the current Macbeth, Fantastic Beasts. Where to Find Them and Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice, in addition to TV, runs on KiriThe Finish of the F***ing WorldFearlessWithin the Flesh, and even appeared within the 2016 Black Mirror episode, “Playtest.”

The remainder of the solid is made up of Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us), Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Highway), Jada Harris (The Resident), and Michael Kenneth Williams (The Wire). Recurring friends include Courtney B. Vance (American Crime Story), Jamie Chung (As soon as Upon a Time), Jamie Neumann (The Deuce), and Jordan Patrick Smith (Vikings).

Lovecraft Country Story Details

HBO’s plot description for Lovecraft Country reads:

