Love Island USA Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All Latest News

One of the most loved British reality shows, Love Island took no time to get remade in America. They too gave the show the same name, ‘Love Island USA’. The show is mostly famous among the Millenials, and they are eagerly waiting for its second season. However, seems like the wait is gonna be long due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shooting of the show was supposed to start but it couldn’t happen.

Love Island USA season 2 AIR Date: Is it gonna release soon?

The first season of the amazing show came up on the screens on July 9, 2019. So if you haven’t watched it yet you can watch it at CBS and CBS All Access. The show streamed till August 7, 2019. Thus, there are twenty-two episodes of the first season. After one year on August 1, 2020, Love Island USA season 2 was supposed to premiere. But as mentioned above, the outbreak of the pandemic has lead to the delay.

Even the president of CBS Entertainment told in one of his interviews that the creator of the show is doing great. He wishes to see the show back soon. Moreover, he also thanked the incredible viewers of the show who showered so much love on it. And he also wishes to get back on the screens soon.

The new date for the show’s release was decided as May 21, 2020. But as we know even this isn’t possible. COVID-19 is the reason why even this date got canceled. However, now the shoemakers have decided to search for a local location for the continuation of the show’s production. So we will get the show as soon as the location gets fixed and the shooting begins. Thus, most probably we will get it this year.

The cast of Love Island USA season 2

A host of the show is the sensational Arielle Vandenberg. Along with her we also have a male host, who is none other than Matthew Hoffman. But the list of the eleven contestants of the show is still a suspense. Their names will be revealed just before the show’s arrival. So we will have to wait for the disclosure of the names now. We will bring you the list of those eleven contestants ones it’s out.