Love Island Season 2: Canceled For Here Are Its Best Cast Moments?

An ad during the Grammys stated that Love Island season 2 would be coming to CBS”this spring,” and we know an actual date, and it is happening in May–spring, but more like the time when summertime shows begin.

YesLove Island will arrive a lot sooner than season one, and it is going to also have one more episode each week as a result of the inclusion of a recap show on Saturday nights.

Love Island year 2’s beginning bridging CBS’s spring and summertime shows (Survivor and Big Brother), and its start date will be May 21, the day after Survivor: Winners at War’s finale. It’ll have a premiere.

The series is remaining at 8 pm, airing weekdays and Saturday nights, with one-hour episodes.

Both host Arielle Vandenberg and unbelievable narrator Matthew Hoffman is returning. Still, CBS didn’t state who would host the Saturday recap episodes (presumably, that’d be Arielle, since the host of Love Island does not have many different things to do).

CBS is now casting for islanders, and the projecting program states the series will continue”for about 6-8 successive weeks.”

If the season ended after six weeks, that’d be the end of June/first week in July, which around when Big Brother starts typically, though it’s likely that the two shows will overlap a few.

The whole year will be finished before mid-July, which will be when year one premiered.

Applications are being accepted through March 20 for men and women who are”warm, fair, open, genuinely looking for love, and over age 18,” according to the application.