Love Is Blind Season 2 – What Happened In The Previous Season? How Will This One Be Different?

Love Is Blind Season 2: Love is Blind, a relationship actuality tv sequence. It’s produced by Kinetic Content material and created by Chris Coelen. The primary season of the present premiered on Netflix on February 13, 2020, with a complete of 10 episodes. The primary season obtained typically favorable opinions stating it to be addictive, entertaining, and satisfying.

Now, Netflix has renewed Love is Blind not just for a second season however for a 3rd season as properly. Netflix revealed this information on March 24, 2020.

So right here’s all the things we learn about Love Is Blind Season 2 with all the small print and the newest updates.

Love Is Blind Season 2 premiere date:

Season 1 consisted of ten episodes, and along with that, a reunion particular was additionally launched on Netflix and YouTube. And now followers are desperately ready to search out out which {couples} stayed collectively.

Love Is Blind Season 2 gained’t be returning on Netflix till 2021. Like each different present, Love Is Blind can also be affected by the coronavirus disaster, which shut down productions for a lot of reveals.

Love Is Blind Season 2 Cast:

The solid of season 2 hasn’t been revealed but. However whereas saying the second and third seasons, Netflix additionally revealed that Vanessa and Nick Lachey will return. They would be the hosts, guiding the contestants by means of their blind quests for love.

As for the contestants who’ll be part of the second season, Coelen has advised that they’re on the lookout for dynamic people who find themselves genuinely enthusiastic about discovering love. These folks shouldn’t be simply doing it for the eye.

Season 1 initially comprised of an enormous set of individuals, roughly 50 singles. These real-life singles are then narrowed down over a interval of ten days, primarily based on who had been most individuals gravitating in the direction of. Ultimately, with all of the elimination, round 20-25 folks had been left. So the identical will proceed in season 2 as properly.

Love Is Blind Season 2 Plot:

This actuality present, hosted by Nick and Vanessa, follows single women and men who’re on a journey to search out out if love is de facto blind. First, they meet in pods, the place they might solely hear the opposite individual’s voice. Those that fall in love and forge connections get engaged, whereas others are despatched dwelling.

On the finish of this pod experiment, the engaged {couples} meet face-to-face and are put to completely different real-time assessments earlier than their wedding ceremony within the finale. If they’re assured, they tie the knot, in the event that they don’t they’re left on the altar.

So the identical theme can be applied in season 2 as properly. This season can be shot in Chicago.