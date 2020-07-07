Love Is Blind Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, And More Information

- Advertisement -

Love is Blind is an American dating reality television series created by Chris Coelen and presented by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey. The show has been produced by Kinetic Content and has been created for Netflix.

Season 1 of the show aired on Netflix on February 13, 2020 as a part of a three-week event. The show ran for a total of 10 episodes, excluding a reunion special that premiered on Netflix as well as YouTube.

The producers for the show are Chris Coelen, Sam Dean, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, and Terrance Villarreal. After its initial success, the show has been renewed for a second and a third season as well on March 24, 2020.

Love is Blind season 2 release date

This dating reality TV show has gained quite a lot of audience in a very short span of time. People have been quite eager to know when the show is going to release its season 2. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has delayed developing and filming of many TV series. Season 2 of Love is Blind might be one of them. Till now, no official information has been provided regarding the release date of the show.

Since the series is quite new and season 1 aired on the streaming platform some time ago only, we might expect the new season to release in mid or end 2021. But, nothing has been confirmed till now.

Love is Blind season 2 cast

The cast for the new season has also not been revealed yet.

Till then, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates on the latest TV shows, upcoming movie releases and much more.

Stay safe, stay updated.