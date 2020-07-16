Home TV Series Netflix Love Is Blind is Returning For a Second Season!
Love Is Blind is Returning For a Second Season!

By- Anwesha Pradhan
Love Is Blind is a dating reality television series. Produced by Kinetic Content and created by Chris Coelen, it first premiered on Netflix on 13 February 2020 as part of a 3-week event. The makers released a total of 10 episodes in addition to a reunion episode that released on 5 March.

CRITICAL RESPONSE

During its final week, the show became Netflix’s number 1 trending program. It opened up to an approval rating of 74% on Rotten Tomatoes and an average rating of 5.75/10 based on 23 reviews.

 Fans are looking forward to Love Is Blind Season 2.

WHEN WILL THE 2ND SEASON RELEASE?

Netflix renewed the show for two more seasons on 24 March 2020. The release date is uncertain. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has stalled the shooting and production.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN THE 2ND SEASON?

Fans speculate that the second season will follow the same format as in the previous season. The candidates will be sent on dates and they are supposed to choose their partners. After that, the show will send the couples on a vacation to take off the heat of the show. As a result, the pair will get to know each other much better. Following which they will be made to stay in an apartment and given tasks.

WHO WILL RETURN IN THE 2ND SEASON?

We expect that Chris Coelen will direct the 2nd season and the contestants will be selected based on an audition.

Stay tuned to get fresh updates on Love Is Blind Season 2!

