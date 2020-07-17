Love Death And Robots Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should Know

- Advertisement -

LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS is an adult animated web TV series produced by Tim Miller, Joshua Donen, David Fincher, and Gennifer Miller. The series has been produced for Netflix. This American web television series is a reboot of the 1981 animated science fiction film ‘Heavy Metal’.

The production company for the show is Blur Studio and Netflix Studios. The first season of the show was released on Netflix on March 15, 2019. The series was an initial success due to which the series was renewed for another season in June 2019.

The show consisted of 18 episodes all less than 20 minutes long. Fans have been waiting to watch season 2 of the show to be released on Netflix.

LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS Season 2 release date.

Fans have been eager to listen to the announcement of the release date of season 2 of the show. However, the release date has not yet been announced by Netflix. Fans will have to wait some more time to know the release date for the show. The reason for the delay might be the halting of production of the show due to COVID-19 spreading all across the globe.

LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS Season 2 cast.

The cast for the show is written below.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Gary Cole, Chris Parnell, Omid Abtahi, John Dimaggio, Christine Adams, Josh Brener, Jill Talley, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and many other artists played their roles in season 1 of the show.

The cast for season 2 has not been revealed yet.

