Love, death and robots season 2: here are all the details

After the release of the first Season love, deaths and Robots, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the second season as well. So what about the release of the second season.

Will there be season 2 or not?

Well if we see the Netflix, we will see that Netflix has spent a lot on the expenditures. It means that it was not for the first season only. That clearly means that the series is going to be continued for long. So by analysing it, we can expect that Season 2 will be there. So be happy that the Season 2 will also be released.

What about the release date?

Well, there is no official announcement regarding the release date till now. But if we see the music framing has also been started for the series. It has been announced in the February that the music production has already started. But if we see the current pandemic, then the release date is going to be delayed for sure. So let us see when the release date will be finalised for the season 2. Till then we can just wait for season 2 for the lovely series Love, Death and Robots. So the release date is basically suspense for the audience that will be revealed with time only.

What about the cast?

Well, there are no updates regarding the characters of season 2 of Love, Deaths and Robots. But we can expect many of the characters to return back. So the various stars from the previous season are going to come back. So let us see who all will be there.

What about the plot?

Well, there is no official trailer until now. So we will have to wait for a little for the story as well. But yes we can expect that the story is going to be continued from where it had left the season 1 only. So we can expect the story to be continued from there only.

Let us see what will be there in the packet for us by the producers. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the same.

