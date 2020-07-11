Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Updates Here

- Advertisement -

Love alarm season 2 — Appreciate alarm is a Korean play web series directed by Lee Na Jeong. It’s based on Daum Webtoon of the same name by Chon Kye Young. The series premiered on Netflix on August 22, 2019. It rated as Netflix’s top releases, also turned out to be a success.

Love Alarm revolves around the story of a disruptive technology that permits users to detect love through an application that notifies whether somebody within the neighbourhood of a radius has feelings for them. The story is based on a teen romance.

Release Date

The season scheduled to drop in August 2020. But the production halted, and till now manufacturers are tight-lipped on its release date. There is the only modification to be performed on season 2, so we’re hoping that Love Alarm Season two to drop this season.

Love Alarm Season 2 Cast

In season two, the trio will return. This includes Kim So-Hyun as Kim Jo-jo, a beautiful and hardworking girl who’s cheerful despite her parent’s history. She must suffer a lot but always makes sure to be pleasant around individuals: Jung Ga-ram, the best friend who likes of Sun-oh, as Lee Hye-Yeong Jo-jo.

Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh, a handsome model who grew up in a wealthy family but not adored by his parents. Hwang Sun-oh also ends up enjoying Jo-jo. Are not known yet. Moreover, the trailer isn’t launched. So once it does, we shall see the throw.

Love Alarm Season 2 Storyline

Season 2 will select up out of a cliffhanger where it’s very first season left us. In season, Jojo realises she has two suitors. Not just Lee Hye-Yeon adores her, but additionally, she smites Hwang Sun-oh. She has not yet revealed her feelings to anyone, nor do we know what new twist her connection will bring about both of these, and who she will choose. It’ll be shown in the next season.

Till then, you capture the previous season of Love Alarm on Netflix.