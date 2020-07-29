Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

K-drama and anime have obtained over the world. Both types know how to maintain their audience hooked and are incredible. Love Alarm is a brilliant case of K-dramas on the market which fans have to watch.

Thus, let us get into all the details of a possible season 2 of Love Alarm.

Updates On Its Release

The next season of this series first arrived on August 22 this year. But due to the current outbreak, the production chip away in the upcoming season couldn’t be finished. The fans will need to stand by more for the season of the thriller’s arrival. Neither series nor the streaming app Netflix’s founders have reported that the arrival date of the next series of the thriller. The fans can hope to watch the upcoming season in mid-2021.

Cast For Love Alarm Season 2

Here is a listing of cast members we will see in Love Alarm Season Two

Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh

Kim So-Hyun as Kim Jo-Jo

Jung Ga-ram as lee Hye-young

Z. Hera as Kim

Shin Seung-ho as II-sik

Go Min-si as Park Gul-mi

Song Sun-mi

Shim Yi-young

Song Geon-hee

Park Sung-Yun

Yeom Ji-young

Here is an official trailer for Love Alarm season 2, for all fans to watch!

Storyline Of The Series

Within our current reality, where innovation has become a vital part of individual life, folks attempt to discover love online too. There are many programs by which love can be created by individuals. One such program is Love Alarm. The thriller series follows the lives of three kids named Kim Jo-jo, Hwang Sun-goodness, and Lee Hye-Yeong.

Lee Hye-Yeong’s people work at Hwang Sun-goodness’ home, and the two young guys have been partners since adolescence. Them two register themselves on the Love Alarm and are on the lookout for adoration. Kim utilizes the program. The application is interfaced through by three of these. The two Hwang Sun-goodness and Lee Hye-Yeong begin to seem all starry eyed at Kim Jo-jo, and this makes a fracture between the closest companions.