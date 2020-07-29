Home Entertainment Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information For...
Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information For You!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
K-drama and anime have taken over the world each sorts are unbelievable and know the way to preserve their viewers hooked, Love Alarm is an excellent instance of K-dramas on the market that followers undoubtedly should watch.

So, allow us to get into all the main points of a potential season 2 of Love Alarm.

RELEASE DATE FOR LOVE ALARM SEASON 2

Love Alarm is a Netflix original series and follows a romantic- comedy style, the show relies on a webtoon of the identical title by writer Chon Kye-Young.

Netflix renewed the show straight after the release of season one, Love Alarm was very nicely appreciated by followers and the show is coming again to Netflix on August 22, 2020, so followers should prepare with their Netflix subscription as season two shall be even higher than season one.

CAST FOR LOVE ALARM SEASON 2

Here’s a listing of cast members we’ll see in Love Alarm season 2

  •  Music Kang as Hwang Solar-oh
  • Kim So-Hyun as Kim Jo-Jo
  • Jung Ga-ram as lee Hye-young
  • Z. Hera as Kim
  • Shin Seung-ho as II-sik
  • Go Min-si as Park Gul-mi
  • Music Solar-mi
  • Shim Yi-young
  • Music Geon-hee
  • Park Sung-Yun
  • Yeom Ji-young
Right here is an official trailer for Love Alarm season 2, for all of the followers to look at!

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR LOVE ALARM SEASON 2

The story of Love Alarm revolves round Jo-Jo whose life is modified when she is caught up in a love triangle due to a relationship app that goes viral, season two will convey extra journey for Jo-Jo as she’s going to understand who she actually desires.

That’s all for as we speak we’ll preserve our followers updated on the newest information about Love Alarm season 2!

