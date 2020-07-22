Louis Theroux retrospective doc to see new interviews with past subjects

A brand new Louis Theroux documentary is coming to BBC Two.

Life on The Edge will deal with the filmmaker’s personal profession, spanning 25 years, with unseen footage and new interviews with former topics.

Theroux may also function within the documentary, airing in 4 hour-long episodes, with new interviews.

Theroux mentioned in a press release of the brand new collection: “For years I’ve wished to return and make sense of the programmes I’ve made, discover out what occurred to a number of the contributors, replace their tales, and see what all these many hours of constructing TV would possibly add as much as.”

The documentarian has explored subjects together with Michael Jackson, Jimmy Savile, Joe Unique of Tiger King fame, and scientology.

The retrospective collection follows the publication of Theroux’s autobiography final 12 months, titled Gotta Get Theroux This which mirrored on his work because the early 1990s.

Theroux continued on Life On The Edge: “Lockdown gave me the time and area to do that. It’s been an odd and engaging couple of months engaged on this, and particularly enjoyable to dig via outdated episodes of Bizarre Weekends – programmes I made within the mid-90s, when the world was a really completely different place.

“I’m actually happy with what we’ve been capable of do with this new collection. I feel we’ve been capable of make the entire add as much as greater than the sum of the components and to deliver out shocking themes and commonalities.

“And, if nothing else, it was an attention-grabbing evaluate of how my haircuts and glasses have modified through the years.”