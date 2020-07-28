Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Story line and cast!

- Advertisement -

An anime Log Horizon is a manga adaptation of a Japanese Book series written by Mamare Touno and illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara.

It is a successful ongoing anime series with two seasons and the third one in the making.

Plot

The story is based on the transfer of players into a virtual reality game.

The players in a multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), Elder Tale, happen to take up their avatars and transport into the virtual game world. There are about 30 million of them stuck in the virtual game world.

The story of survival and how they stick together to overcome the problem.

Cast

Though many will resume their roles from the previous season and there will be the entry of new characters as well.

The following characters are yumi Hara, Emiri Kato, Takuma Urashima, Joji Nakata, mike Nagar, Jovan Jackson, Tomoaki Maemo, Krystal LaPorte, Katelyn Barr, ayah Takasaki, and many more. New characters with their unique voice overcast can be expected to join the production with time.

Release Date

The third season was supposed to be released in the year 2020. But due to the situation of COVID19, the dates have been shifted further away.

Now, we can expect the season’s release by January 2021. Log Horizon season 3 will comprise a total of 12 episodes.

For more updates, keep reading.