“Log Horizon” Season 3: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Fans are quite curious to know about the third season of one of the most popular anime television series, “Log Horizon“.

“Log Horizon” comes under the list of most anticipated Japanese anime series. Based on Mamara Touno’s novels, this series revolves around the world of Elder Tales, a very successful and well-liked massively multiplayer online role-playing game. An unusual scenario develops and Shiroe, a college-going gamer, along with his friends and other thirty thousand Japanese gamers, gets stuck in the world of Elder Tales and faces various challenges.

The first season of this anime series premiered in 2013. In the span of almost seven years, this series has released two seasons. It had been almost six years since the release of the second season and thus fans are even more excited about the arrival of season 3 as they have been waiting for it since 2014.

So let us check out the essential details of “Log Horizon” season 3.

Release date of “Log Horizon: Destruction of Round Table.”

The third season of “Log Horizon” is titled as “Log Horizon: Destruction of Round Table”. This season is supposed to have 12 episodes. Earlier, it was scheduled to release in October 2020. But due to crisis of COVID-19, it is reported that it has been postponed to January 2021. However, the makers have not yet revealed the exact date of release of season 3.

The expected plot of “Log Horizon: Destruction of Round Table.”

“Log Horizon” revolves around a socially awkward gamer, “Shiroe”. During the release of twelfth Expansion pack of a popular MMORPG, “Elder Tales”, Shiroe and his friends, Naotsugu and Akatsuki along with other thirty thousand gamers get trapped inside the world of “Elder Tales”.

Shiroe and his friends took six months to get used to this new world. In season 2, they act as a saviour for the People of Land at Zantleaf and also restored the peace and order of the city of Akirabara.

The season 3 is likely to portray how Shiroe and his friends will overcome more complicated challenges and win against perilous monsters of Elder Tales.

The expected cast of “Log Horizon: Destruction of Round Table.”

No information has been shared regarding the voice artists of “Log Horizon” season 3. It is likely to hear that viewers may hear Jôji Nakata as Nyanta, Takuma Terashima as Shiroe, Emiri Kato as Akstsuki, Tomoaki Maeno as Naotsugu.

