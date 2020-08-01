Home Entertainment Locked Up Season 5: Netflix Release Date, Cast Is The New Season...
Locked Up Season 5: Netflix Release Date, Cast Is The New Season Finally Here?

By- Alok Chand
Locked Up Season 5, there’s a massive fanbase for assorted Spanish tv shows in the entertainment industry. The entertainment sector is giving a lot of rivalry to Britain and the US for the content they create. Joining a long list of Spanish shows that are successful is the series -. The show is a crime -drama and has gained some excellent reviews and a massive audience. The streaming rights of this show have been picked up by the streaming giants. The crime-drama has also confronted a little criticism about it being like the series that is American; Orange is the new Black. Thus, in this article, we will provide you with the most recent updates on the show.

Locked Up Season 5

Release Date of Locked Up Season 5:

Season five of the show has been formally released. Yes! You heard it right, year five of this series was published on 31st, and you can all binge-watch it all.
We’re also hyped up for all the upcoming action and drama the show is about to attract. Therefore, what are you waiting for go and stream Locked season five up, now streaming on Netflix?

The Cast Of Locked Up Season 5:

The confirmed cast line of this series is as follows:

Alba Flores as Saray Vargas de Jesús

Maggie Civantos as Macarena Ferreiro

Najwa Nimri as Zulema Zahir

Berta Vázquez as Estefanía Kabila

Marta Aledo as Teresa González

María Isabel Díaz as Soledad Núñez

Roberto Enríquez as Fabio Martínez

Inma Cuevas as Anabel Villaroch

Cristina Plazas as Miranda Aguirre

Ramiro Blas as Carlos Sandoval Castro

Carlos Hipólito as Leopoldo Ferreiro

Harlys Becerra as Ismael Valbuena Ugarte

The previous four seasons of this series Locked Up that is called Vis a Vis in Spanish had a lot of suspense and some fantastic plot twists, and we’re expecting nothing less from the season.

Stay tuned with us to all the latest updates on your favourite shows and films!

Alok Chand

Locked Up Season 5: Netflix Release Date, Cast Is The New Season Finally Here?

