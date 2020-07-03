Locke & Key Season 2- Horror drama netflix series

- Advertisement -

Fans love horror movies and web series all across the globe. Locke & Key is an American supernatural horror drama web TV series created for Netflix. It is based on a comic book series written by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

The show has been developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleitte. The whole season 1 consisted of 10 episodes and was filmed in Toronto and Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. The show has been produced by Raúf Glasgrow, Kevin Lafferty and Nishpeksh Mehra.

Locke & Key Season 1 was broadcasted on the streaming company on February 7, 2020. The show became a hit amongst horror TV show lovers. After the initial success of the show, it was then renewed for another season by Netflix in March 2020.

Locke & Key season 2 release date

The show has now received positive reviews from the fans till now. As mentioned above, it has been renewed for the second season in March 2020. However, the release date for the same has not been announced. Rumors say that the show will be released on Netflix by March 2021.

Locke & Key season 2 cast

The cast for the same has not been decided yet. However, we expect some of the previous cast to return for another season. Darby Stanchfielf as Nina Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, Jackson Robert Scott as Bade Locke, Griffin Gluck as Gabe, and many other well-known artists were a part of the show.

