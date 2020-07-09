Home TV Series Netflix Locke and key Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything...
Locke and key Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Locke & Key Season 2

Horror movies and web series are loved by fans all across the globe. Locke & Key is an American supernatural horror drama web TV series created for Netflix. It is based on a comic book series written by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

The show has been developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill and Aron Eli Coleite. The whole season 1 consisted of 10 episodes and was filmed in Toronto and Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. The show has been produced by Raúf Glasgow, Kevin Lafferty and Nishpeksh Mehra.
Locke & Key Season 1 was broadcasted on the streaming company on February 7, 2020. The show became a hit amongst horror TV show lovers. After the initial success of the show, it was then renewed for another season by Netflix in March 2020 itself.

Locke & Key season 2 release date.

The show has till now received positive reviews from the fans till now. As mentioned above, it has been renewed for the second season in March 2020. However, the release date for the same has not been announced. Rumours say that the show will be released on Netflix by March 2021.

Locke & Key season 2 cast.

The cast for the same has not been decided yet. However, we expect some of the previous cast to return for another season. Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, Jackson Robert Scott as Bade Locke, Griffin Gluck as Gabe, and many other well known artists were a part of the show.

Stay safe, stay updated.

Aryan Singh

Also Read:   The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Read Here All Updates
