Local governments in Australia have opted to provide the go-ahead to install road-scanning cameras which search for diverted drivers.

If the tests prove successful, law enforcement may roll up the camera systems out to a broader area and start enforcing laws with their records.

We all know that we should not be using our telephones while we are driving.

It puts ourselves and others at risk of a dangerous crash because of distraction.

Still, despite increasingly strict laws to prohibit the practice,

there are way too many people tapping away at their smartphone displays while they should be focusing on the road ahead.

Now, local governments in Australia are likely to try out a new method for breaking distracted drivers,

and they don’t even have to be around to see the action.

New phone-detection cameras will be set up along roads in the hopes of seeing drivers that are too immersed in their mobile devices.

As ZDNet reports, the authorities of Queensland and Victoria will be embarking on a three-month trial run of the new technology starting this week.

The cameras have been design to discover several potentially harmful driver customs,

such as not wearing seatbelts and of course the use of mobile phones while driving.

The cameras may scan multiple lanes of traffic at once. Once installed in an elevate position,

they can see actions happening inside of a car that law enforcement driving might be oblivious to.

The trial run is intend check the new system and determine if it’s reliable enough for use on a wider scale.

The regional governments may finally make the cameras commonplace on populated streets,

but those decisions haven’t been made.

It is important to be aware that although those cameras will soon be up

and operating for three or more months during the trial,

law enforcement will not be issuing any citations as a result of what the AI-powered cameras find.

The authorities won’t be collecting plate numbers of alleged diverted drivers,

and the photographs the camera systems capture will be delete once they are review.

On the other hand, the writing is on the wall when it comes to camera-powered traffic authorities.

We already see widespread use of cameras to catch people who try to squeeze through red lights at the very last moment,

and citations and warnings then arrive in the mail later.

Fines and similar actions for distracted driving could soon become ordinary,

meaning cops won’t need to see you scribbling a quick text message to bust you.

The aim, obviously, would be to cut down on distracted driving and save some lives in the procedure.

There’s certainly something just a little bit creepy about cameras scanning you when you cruise down the road,

and there’ll definitely be a few who find the practice to be infringing on their privacy,

but that’s a bridge we’ll have to cross when we reach it.

Lifestyle
