“Live Die Repeat 2”: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

By- Simran Jaiswal
Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow“, a science fiction film of 2014, was a commercial hit. The screenplay of this film was adapted from Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s light novel, “All You Need Is Kill”. The director of this film, Doug Liman, was appreciated for his direction whereas the performance of lead actors, Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, was also celebrated.

This film is set in the future era where many parts of the Europe get attacked by an alien race. Major William Cage, a public relations officer, is forced by his seniors to partake in landing operation against the aliens. Unfortunately, Cage dies in this operation, but surprisingly, he finds himself stuck in a time loop.

This film not only impressed people but also got nominations for various esteemed awards including Teen Choice Awards, Golden Trailer Awards, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in different categories.

It has been almost six years since the release of “Live Die Repeat”, now fans are quite curious to know the sequel of this film.

Let’s check out the details of “Live Die Repeat 2”

Release date of “Live Die Repeat 2”

In 2015, McQuarrie revealed that Tom Cruise had some ideas or suggestions for the sequel to this film. In 2016, Liman was hired as the director and revealed that though he loved the original film, but the standard of the upcoming sequel is even higher. In 2018, McQuarrie confirmed that though the working on the sequel had been started still, he didn’t have any idea of the release date.

By 2019, the scriptwriting was finished, and in January 2020, it is reported that the film is in its planning stages. After this crisis of pandemic, it is almost impossible even to predict the release date of “Live Die Repeat 2”.

The expected plot of “Live Die Repeat 2”

The climax of “Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow” was amazing. Cage defeats the Omega, the antagonist. Cage then wakes up before he was forced to join the landing operation and comes to know that all the activities of aliens have been ceased. When he goes to meet Rita Vrataski, she cannot even recognise him, and it is because she met him when he was fighting against aliens but now the time has been rewound.

Though, no information regarding the story of the sequel has been given. But Liman stated,” “Live Die Repeat and “Repeated by saying” First of all the story is so amazing- much better than the original film, and I loved the original film- and second of all, it’s a sequel that’s a prequel”.

The expected cast of “Live Die Repeat 2”

It is expected that Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt will appear as Major Cage and Rita Vrataski, respectively. Other actors from Live Die Repeat and new actors are likely to be the part of the cast of this upcoming film.

Stay with us for more updates.

