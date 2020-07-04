Home Hollywood “Live Die Repeat 2”: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot...
“Live Die Repeat 2”: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything a fan should know

Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow hit the screen in 2014 and was a commercial success. The screenplay of this 2014 science fiction film was adapted from Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s light novel “All You Need is Kill”. Director Doug Liman received appreciation for his direction and the protagonists of the film, Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, received positive responses for their performances.

This film is set in the future when an alien race attacks Europe. Major William Cage, a public relations officer, is killed in landing operations against aliens but finds himself stuck in a time loop.

This film was nominated for various prestigious awards, including Teen Choice Awards, Golden Trailer Awards, and Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in different categories.

Now, viewers are waiting for the sequel of Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow i.e. “Live Die Repeat and Repeat. So, let us check out details of “Live Die Repeat 2”.

Release date of “Live Die Repeat 2”

In 2015, in an interview, McQuarrie revealed that Cruise had thought something for the sequel of the Live Die Repeat. In 2016, Liman was signed as the director and he revealed that the standard of this sequel would be better than the original film, though the plot of the original film was also very unique. In 2018, McQuarrie disclosed that though they are working on the sequel, they do not have any idea about its release. In 2019, Liman confirmed that scriptwriting is finished. In January 2020, the film was in its planning stages.

Expected plot of “Live Die Repeat 2”

At the end of “Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow”, Major William Cage defeats the Omega, the antagonist. Cage then wakes up before he was sent in the combat against aliens and comes to know that all the invasions of aliens have been stopped.

Even Rita Vrataski cannot recognize Cage when he goes to meet her.

Liman called the sequel as Live Die Repeat and Repeat. He gave his statement about “Live Die Repeat and Repeat” that “First of all the story is so amazing- much better than the original film, and I loved the original film- and second of all, it’s a sequel that’s a prequel”.

However, no information has been given regarding the plot but it seems that this film will definitely meet the expectations of fans.

Cast of “Live Die Repeat 2”

It is pretty sure that Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt will reprise their roles as Major William Cage and Rita Vrataski respectively. Other actors from the original season may also join the cast.

