List of TV shows Americans think are overrated

By- Shipra Das
Some of us have a show or two that we just don’t get.

No matter how many awards it won or how many top 10 lists it appears on, you cannot figure out why everyone loves this television series as much as they do.

And whether you are incredibly vocal about your disinterest or even disdain for the show in question,

or prefer to keep it a secret,

you know that you’ll never feel the same way other people feel about it.

It turns out that you’re not alone.

Last week, Reviews.org put together a graphic of the most overrated show in all 50 United States based on responses to an online survey.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last ten to twenty years,

you’ll probably recognize every show on the graphic,

but you might not agree with the results.

Three shows that I expected to see before I even saw the map were Game of Thrones, The Office, and The Walking Dead, which have arguably been three of the biggest shows of the last two decades in terms of popularity and critical acclaim.

Interestingly, all three shows seemed to lose steam eventually, from the disastrous final season of Game of Thrones to the disappointing late years of The Office to… whatever The Walking Dead has been doing for the past several years.

All three were the most overrated show in at least four separate states.

The biggest surprise was Parks and Recreation, which was the most overrated show in eight states

— more states than any other show.

As the site explains, if this were a vote decided by the states,

Parks and Rec would be elected America’s most overrated show of all time.

But when it comes to the popular vote, Rick and Morty is actually on top.

According to Reviews, 58% of respondents to the survey overrated the Adult Swim cartoon.

Here are some other fascinating tidbits from the survey about your favorite shows:

  • 64% of women overrated Game of Thrones.
  • 60% of men overrated Friends.
  • People 54 and older labeled every show on the list as overrated 64% of the time.
