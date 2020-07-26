Home TV Series Netflix Letterkenny Season 9 Why The Release Date Is Not Expected Yet?
Letterkenny Season 9 Why The Release Date Is Not Expected Yet?

By- Anish Yadav
Letterkenny, the Canadian television series that initially started as a web show on Youtube and was afterward commissioned to get a T.V. chain in Canada. Its U.S distribution is handled by Hulu. Lately, Hulu got exclusive rights for the show in the U.S. We have already seen 8 seasons of this series, which have been very successful in the past. This year Along with this, the series was commissioned for the ninth season in June.

Revolving around the problems of a small town called Letterkenny in Ontario, the series includes a set of casts. Additionally, it has been given the best comedy series in several other accolades and Canada. It has also been acclaimed.

When will the ninth season release?

As of now, nothing is known about its release date. But, we can imagine apart. So expecting it to be undergrowth is from thought, Considering that the show has been renewed a month ago. Secondly, each season covers about six episodes, therefore filming those may not be a big deal once the production starts.

Trusting for the creation we can expect the release date to be set in Mid 2021. However, it may be postponed based on the situation around the world.

What will the future hold for the series?

Reports are, there might be three more seasons coming later on. It hasn’t been confirmed officially. Even though the popularity along with the fan base of the show suggest that three more seasons might not be an issue in any way. Well, audiences of this series are all that matters for a streaming service. That’s all we know about the season. For more stay tuned with World Top Trend.

Also Read:   The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date, Plot, Trailer And More Details
Also Read:   Virgin River Season 2 Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer And Every Detail On Netflix
