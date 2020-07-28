Letterkenny Season 9: Release Date & What does the future hold for this series?

- Advertisement -

Letterkenny, the Canadian television show that in the first started as a web show on Youtube and was afterward commissioned for a T.V. series in Canada. Its U.S distribution is handled by Hulu. Recently Hulu got exclusive rights to the series in the U.S. We have seen 8 seasons of this show, which have been successful. In addition to that, the show was also commissioned for the ninth season in June this year.

Revolving around a small town called Letterkenny in Ontario’s problems, the show includes a vast set of casts. It has also been given the best comedy show in Canada and several other accolades too. It has also been critically acclaimed by critics.

When will the season release?

As of now, nothing is known about its release date. We can guess a little. So hoping it to be under development is from consideration Considering that the show has been revived a month ago. Secondly, each season covers so filming those may not be a big deal once the production begins.

Hoping for the creation to start at the end of this calendar year, we could anticipate the launch date to be set in Mid 2021. But it can be postponed depending upon the pandemic situation around the world.

What does the future hold for this series?

Reports are, there may be at least three seasons coming later on. It hasn’t been confirmed officially. Even though the popularity along with the fan base of the show suggest that three more seasons might not be an issue at all. Well, viewers of this show are all that matters for a support that is streaming. That is all we know about the season. For more stay tuned with us.