Letterkenny Season 9: Release date, Cast, Plot And Other Major Updates

By- Santosh Yadav
Letterkenny is a Canadian comedy series that has released 8 seasons and started in the year 2016. The season was premiered in December 2019.

Release date

As the manufacturer, Jared Keeso has confirmed that the series, which is currently going to function as 70 episodes in total, so that it’s confirmed that there would be a season 9 and possibly season 10 too. As of coronavirus pandemic’s case, the manufacturing has ceased, and the release date is yet to be announced. We expect the new season won’t reach until 2021. Let us wait for the official confirmation of season 9.

Letterkenny Season 9

Cast

So let’s discuss who is going to be in the cast of the 9th season
● Jared Keeso as Wayne
● Nathan Dales as Dary
● Michelle Mylett as Katy
● K. Trevor Wilson as Squirrelly dan
● Dylan Playfair as Reilly
● Andrew Herr as Jonesy
● Tyler Johnston as Stewart
● Alexander De Jordy as Devon
● Dan Petronijevic as Mr. McMurray
● Melanie Scrofano as Mrs. McMurray

Plot

Let’s explore what this series is all about
Where Wayne and Katie live with their friend squirrely, the story set in the town of Daryl. You’ll be able to see three types of groups in this show, which are Hicks, skids, and baseball players. These three classes are always in battle with each other. They struggle with things that are small over, and the struggle gets bigger and crazier. The focus of this series has been on Jonesy and Riley, both of these are the hockey players that are involved in a relationship with Katy. And we are going to find this battle in the seasons also.

Trailer

The script for season 9 remains in newspapers. The team members are awaiting the lockdown’s close to begin the shooting. The Instagram handle of this series is inactive, and also we do not see any posts about the upcoming show. So there isn’t any probable date of this trailer we are expecting it to release three or two months prior to the date of release.

Fan brawl

Twitter is with Tweets demanding this show’s return.

Santosh Yadav

