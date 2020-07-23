Letterkenny Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Major Information

Letterkenny is a Canadian comedy series that has released 8 seasons to this date and started in the year 2016. The season was established in December 2019.
Letterkenny Season 9: Release Date
Any stage hasn’t revived the program. Fans liked the show so much, so the television series is season 4 years after its release. Letterkenny July 2020, season 9 is expected to release.
However, we expect the show to return by the end of 2020 or starting of 2021 with another season, although we’re waiting for an official statement. We can expect three seasons in the future. The eight episodes have a total of 54 episodes, including 5 special episodes, which aired mid-season.
The series has been remade, and the pandemic is only going to delay filming and creation for season 9 of the series. Fans might need to wait till early or mid-2021 to observe season 9 of the show.
Letterkenny Season 9: Cast
Stars may be included by the expected cast of Letterkenny season 9 such as:
- Jared Keeso as Wayne
- Nathan Dales as Dary
- Michelle Mylett as Katy
- K. Trevor Wilson as Squirrelly Dan
- Dylan Playfair as Reilly
- Andrew Herr as Jonesy
- Tyler Johnston as Stewart
- Alexander De Jordy as Devon
- Dan Petronijevic as McMurray
- Melanie Scrofano as Mrs. McMurray
- Jacob Tierney as Glen
- Lisa Codrington as Gail
- Tiio Horn as Tanis
- Evan Stern as Roald
- Mark Forward as Coach
- Sarah Gadon as Gae
