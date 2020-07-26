Letterkenny Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More News!

- Advertisement -

Letterkenny, the Canadian television series that initially started as an internet series on Youtube and was afterward commissioned to get a T.V. chain in Canada. Hulu handles its U.S supply. Recently Hulu acquired exclusive rights to the string from the U.S. We have seen 8 seasons of the show, which have been successful before. This season, Along with this, the show was also commissioned for the season in June.

Revolving around the problems of a small town named Letterkenny in Ontario, the show features a set of casts. Additionally, it has been awarded the best comedy show in several other accolades and Canada too. Critics have acclaimed it.

Letterkenny Season 9: Release Date

Any streaming platform hasn’t officially revived the program. Fans enjoyed the series so much so that the television show is still in its ninth season 4 years following its main launch. Letterkenny July 2020, season 9 is expected to launch around.

However, we expect the series to return at the beginning of 2021 or the end of 2020, although we’re waiting for an announcement. We can expect three more seasons later on. The previous eight episodes have a total of 54 episodes, including 5 episodes that aired mid-season.

The series has been remade, and the ongoing pandemic will only delay filming and production. Fans might need to wait till mid-2021 or early to observe season 9 of the show.

What does the future hold for the show?

Reports are, there may be at least three seasons coming later on. However, it hasn’t been confirmed. However, the popularity and the fan base of the series suggest that three more seasons may not be an issue in any way. Well, viewers of the series are all that matters for a streaming service. That is all we know about the season, for more stay tuned with us.

Letterkenny Season 9: Cast

The expected cast of Letterkenny season 9 may include stars like:

Jared Keeso as Wayne

Nathan Dales as Dary

Michelle Mylett as Katy

K. Trevor Wilson as Squirrelly Dan

Dylan Playfair as Reilly

Andrew Herr as Jonesy

Tyler Johnston as Stewart

Alexander De Jordy as Devon

Dan Petronijevic as McMurray

Melanie Scrofano as Mrs. McMurray

Jacob Tierney as Glen

Lisa Codrington as Gail

Tiio Horn as Tanis

Evan Stern as Roald

Mark Forward as Coach

Sarah Gadon as Gae

We will keep you updated with every detail of change in the cast. Stay connected with us!