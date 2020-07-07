Home TV Series Letterkenny Season 9: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know
TV Series

Letterkenny Season 9: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Letterkenny is a Canadian television sitcom created by Jared Keeso and Co-developed by Jacob Tierney. The show originally began as a YouTube web series and was soon commissioned by Crave as a television series. The show has been produced by Kara Haflidson.

Letterkenny grew up on its viewers exactly like wine. People, specially from Canada and the United States, loved the show and kept on demanding more and more of it. So much so that the TV series is already on its ninth season just after 4 years of its primary release.
The TV series premiered on Crave for the first time on February 7, 2016. The show has also been nominated for various awards. It has also won the award for best comedy series. The US distributor for the series is Hulu. The previous season of the show, season 8, aired on Crave on December 25, 2019 and on December 27, 2019 on Hulu.

Letterkenny Season 9 release date

The previous eight episodes have had a total of 54 episodes till now, including 5 special episodes that aired in between the seasons. The show after popular demand has been renewed again in June 2020 for a ninth season. The release date for the same has not been announced yet.

The show has just been renewed and the ongoing pandemic will only delay the production and filming of season 9 of the show. Fans might have to wait till early or mid-2021 to watch season 9 of the show.

Letterkenny season 9 cast

Jared Keeso as Wayne, Nathan Dales as Daryl, Michelle Mylett as Katy, K. Trevor Wilson as Squirrelly Dan, Dylan Playfair as Reilly, Andrew Herr as Jonesy, Tyler Johnston as Stewart, Melanie Scrofano as Mrs. McMurray, and many other artists have been a part of the show.
Aryan Singh

