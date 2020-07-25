Home Entertainment Letterkenny Season 9 Release Date And What Does The Future Hold For...
Letterkenny Season 9 Release Date And What Does The Future Hold For The Show?

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Letterkenny, the Canadian television series that initially started as a web show on Youtube and was afterward commissioned for a T.V. chain in Canada. Hulu handles its U.S distribution. Recently Hulu obtained exclusive rights for the series in the U.S. We have seen 8 seasons of this show, which have been effective. This season in addition to this, the show was commissioned for the season in June.

Revolving around the problems of a small town called Letterkenny in Ontario, the series features a set of casts. It has been awarded the best comedy series in Canada and several other accolades. It has been critically acclaimed.

When Will The Ninth Season Release?

As of this moment, nothing is known about its release date. But, we can guess a little. So expecting it to be undergrowth is out of consideration, since the series was renewed a month ago. Secondly, each season covers so filming those may not be a big deal when the production starts.

Hoping for the creation to start at the end of this calendar season, we could expect the release date to be put in Mid 2021. But it can be delayed depending upon the situation around the world.

What Does The Future Hold For The Show?

Reports are, there might be three seasons coming later on. However, it has not been confirmed officially. Even though the popularity and the fan base of the series suggest that three more seasons may not be a problem at all. After all, audiences of this series are all that matters to get a service. That’s all we know about the ninth season. For more stay tuned with us.

