Letterkenny Season 9 Click Here For Release Date And Cast Details

Letterkenny is a television comedy. The show is created by Jared Keeso And Jacob Tyranny. Cara Hufflidson produced Letterkenny. This is everything we know about the sequence.

Letterkenny Season 9: Release date

As the producer, Jared Keeso has confirmed that the show who is currently going to be of 70 episodes in total so it’s confirmed that there will be a season 9 and possibly season 10 too. As of the coronavirus pandemic’s case, the production has ceased and the release date is yet to be declared. We expect the new season won’t reach till 2021. Let us wait for the confirmation of season 9.

Letterkenny Season 9: Cast

Stars may be included by the anticipated cast of Letterkenny season 9 like:

Jared Keeso as Wayne Nathan Dales as Dary Michelle Mylett as Katy K. Trevor Wilson as Squirrelly Dan Dylan Playfair as Reilly Andrew Herr as Jonesy Tyler Johnston as Stewart Alexander De Jordy as Devon Dan Petronijevic as McMurray Melanie Scrofano as Mrs. McMurray Jacob Tierney as Glen Lisa Codrington as Gail Tiio Horn as Tanis Evan Stern as Roald Mark Forward as Coach Sarah Gadon as Gae

