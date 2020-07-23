LetterKenny Season 5 updates, Letterkenny Live event got cancelled due to the pandemic

- Advertisement -

Letterkenny Season 5 had finished airing on 25 December 2019. Now Letterkenny which started its humble journey as a Youtube web series is expected to get a 9th season. But unfortunately, it seems that the shooting of Season 9 has been hit by the pandemic.

In the notification, it has revealed that ‘Letterkenny Live!’ Ney York event was postponed due to the health concerns surrounding the COVID pandemic.

Letterkenny Season 9 plot and cast details

Letterkenny is a small rural Canadian community of the same. This series follows this little community as each episode starts with “There are 5000 people in Letterkenny. These are their problems.” It focuses on different members which include siblings Wayne and Katy, who run a small farm and produce stand, Wayne’s and his friends, ice hockey players Reilly and Jonesy, two best friends who are involved in an on-and-off polyamorous relationship with Katy.

This series won the heart of its viewers and got critically acclaimed for its down to earth nature. Episodes deal with small-town life, which includes different types of town people, the farmers (the “hicks”), the out-of-towners who make up the local ice hockey team, the town’s closeted minister, the drug addicts (the “skids”), members of the nearby First Nation reserve (the “natives”), the local Mennonites and Québécois.

Kamilla Kowal plays Bonnie McMurray while Dan Petronijevic stars as McMurray. Other primary actors are Melanie Scrofano as Mrs McMurray, Jacob Tierney as Glen, Lisa Codrington as Gail, Kaniehtiio Horn as Tanis, Evan Stern as Roald, Mark Forward as Coach, and Sarah Gadon as Gae.

Letterkenny Season 9 expected release date

Season 7 and Season 8 were released in a quick succession respectively on 11 October 2019, 25 December 2019. The latest notification about the postponement has dampened the prospects of Season 9 getting released by the end of this year. After the quick release of Season 7 and Season 8, the crew was expected to take a long break before the release of Season 9.

We have not received any updates about the impact of the pandemic. Keeping in mind that production work for most of the series has resumed. If the production work will be resumed soon then Season 9 is expected to come out by the end of this year.