- Advertisement -

Let’s utilize the Black Shark 3 to play with Xiaomi bingo’, seeing which of the common characteristics of the cellphone are available with this handset from its gaming-focused sub-brand.

Fairly top-end specs? Check. ? Check. Surprisingly camera? Check. Is an operating system full of bloatware with a few big troubles? Nope — and that is one feature is missing.

Black Shark has downplayed its relationship, but that seems a PR position than a manifestation of any split between the companies. The Black Shark 3 is a Xiaomi cellphone in the best way possible, and there is a lot if you’re an avid mobile gamer, that’s.

JUMP TO…

The Black Shark 3 is an excellent phone for your mobile gamer: involving its top-end processor, oodles of RAM, large display, and game launcher app which uses optimizations to optimize performance, individuals who find themselves spending their free time playing Fortnite, Call of Duty Mobile and other such titles will be happy with what they are getting here.

The Dark Shark 3 arguably leans a little too hard into the game’ aesthetic exactly. It comes in black or chrome colours, its back is shaped like a big’X’ adorned with LED accents, and if you trigger the active Shark Space mode for optimized gaming performance that a considerable shark appears on your screen — so if you are not a severe mobile gamer, or you are. Still, you simply don’t wish to advertise the fact to the world, and you may not enjoy this phone.

The Dark Shark 3’s camera capacities impressed us — we picked up the phone expecting it to be great for gaming, but we were blown away by it was also suitable for photography.

It can not compete with the best camera phones on the market, but it does not fall much short, thanks to vibrant images, snappy autofocus, accurate background blur consequences for smart and portraits optimizations; it is just a shame that there is no telephoto lens or dedicated macro mode.

We’d be remiss if we did not mention its modern, the Nubia Red Magic 5G, while the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 is worth checking out. That gambling phone has very similar specs, but it’s different in two important ways: it has a 144Hz max screen refresh speed, much better for gaming than the Black Shark’s max of 90Hz, and in the majority of regions it a bit cheaper.

The Black Shark 3 has plenty to recommend it to fans and enthusiastic photographers of this Shark Space gaming mode, so if you’re in the market for a fantastic gaming phone, keep reading.

There’s also a Black Shark 3 Guru coming that has a bigger screen, faster charging and physical activate buttons on the side, which will be a much better phone for gaming, but it won’t be light on your wallet.

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 price and availability

As the two models, recognized by RAM and storage space, were released at several occasions in June 2020, together with the Dark Shark 3 Guru accessible later in the year there are two Black Shark 3 release dates.

If you’d like the Dark Shark 3 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which we tested, you’re going to be paying $599 / #539 (approximately AU$950, though according to precedent we don’t expect it to launch in Australia). The 12GB RAM and 256GB version of this phone costs $729 / #649 (roughly AU$1,150).

The phone comes in black or grey variations, but the grey one isn’t available in the 12GB/256GB combo, so in the event, you want this specced-up version you are going to have to obtain a black phone.

For context the Nubia Red Magic cost $579 / #539 (around AU$910), so from the US it’s cheaper than the Black Shark 3 plus it’s on a par in most other nations. We’re also expecting that two additional gaming-focused telephones — both the Asus ROG Phone 3 and Lenovo Legion — will probably charge a similar amount when they are released, although at time of writing those phones have not been formally announced.

There is a range of optional-extra peripherals you may purchase to add to your Black Shark 3: the FunCooler and FunCooler Pro are devices that you attach to your device to keep it fresh while you’re gambling, and there’s also a magnetic charging cable which allows you power up your phone without using the USB-C port (more on this later), a left-hand-side gamepad for the device (although not a right one, inexplicably ), and various scenarios, headphones, and more.

Each of these will set you back a bit.

Design

The Black Shark 3 is a chunky phone, if you’re looking that you can carry around in a pocket, so avoid it.

It measures 168.7 x 77.3 x 10.4mm, so it is one of the thickest telephones around, also as weakest, if only by a few millimetres. At 222g it’s one of the most cumbersome handsets. It does not compare to the bigger version, so this isn’t the phablet you can purchase.

A phone this large can be a little hard to take about — it was a noticeable presence in trouser pockets, and if we put it into tight shorts pockets it had continuously been poking out the very best, so this is a telephone you may want to keep on your coat or bag. The phone can also be somewhat hard to hold one-handed, unless you’ve got big hands, with the power button out of easy reach such as.

On the left edge of the phone is that the volume rocker; about the ideal side, at the very top — and way out of reach without a fair piece of hand-shuffling — will be that the power button, and at the very bottom is the tap to enter Shark Space, which we’ll look at in detail in the Software section of the review. At the bottom is that the USB-C port, and around the top is a 3.5mm headphone jack.

There is an in-screen fingerprint scanner here too, also (unlike the power button) this seems like it ought to be rather simple to reach for most people.

We had an odd problem with the headphone jack — once we put the telephone into pockets (top-first, as we feel is the standard fashion) the port would often pick up pieces of fluff and scraps of tissue, and on several occasions, we had to utilize the SIM tray tool to dig out this.

We’ve never had to do this using a phone before, and we’d guess it had something to do with the placement of the jack combined with the size of the telephone (and perhaps the state of our trouser pockets).

The borders of the phone aren’t curved, like on most mobiles, but are angular, assembly at a form that runs across the middle of the handset. It is not always uncomfortable to hold, but a device with rounded edges may feel much better compared to a lot of people.

As previously mentioned, the phone’s back has the distinctive’X’ shape, which is an evolution on the layout we have seen on the end of Black Shark phones. A triangular camera bulge protrudes slightly from the upper portion of the design, casing the three lenses and flash at a somewhat subtle manner, even though a mirror-image swelling at the base of the phone houses a magnetic pin to get a charging peripheral you can buy individually (more on this at the Charging section).

The Dark Shark 3’s rear also includes three LEDs – two small ones in the foot of the camera bulge along with the top of this lower bulge, and a bigger one housed in the Dark Shark logo. It’s possible to assign unique functions to those — for instance, they could light up red when the phone is charging, or flash green and blue when you’re gaming. We’re big fans of this simple fact that if you’re listening to music, the LEDs flicker with cyan and violet patterns, which makes it seem as though they’re’dance’ to your tunes.

The layout on the back may scream gamer’ rather loudly. Still, we’d argue that it isn’t uncontrollable, as is valid for the above Nubia Red Magic 5G or the Asus ROG phones. The black version we tested looks pretty understated and slick — it’d certainly outshine a number of its rivals at a style competition.

Display

The Black Shark 3 has a reasonably significant screen — as 6.67-inch AMOLED display it is on the broad side (even in 2020, also once we’ve noticed a range of palm-stretching mobiles ), but is dwarfed by its 7.1-inch Guru cousin.

The screen resolution is 1080 x 2400 (or 2K), so while it does not reach the 2.5K resolution of some non-gaming phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Oppo Locate X2, it still looks great. Shades seem punchy, which is very good for the many games which rely on bright artwork design, but we did believe the maximum display brightness was a bit low.

The Black Shark 3 features a maximum screen refresh rate of 90Hz, which you may dial back into 60Hz to save battery if you want. This is a bit lower than the 120Hz some mobiles have, and also a fantastic bit more economical compared to 144Hz of the Nubia Red Magic 5G, therefore people needing the super-smooth scrolling experience that high refresh rates attract may want to look elsewhere. Saying that, not all matches let you utilize super-high refresh rates in any meaningful way at the moment, your gaming experience is only going to be hindered if you are playing the games that encourage 144Hz or 120Hz.

As with previous Black Shark telephones, the Black Shark 3 does not have a notch or’punch-hole’ cutout for the front-facing camera, instead of casing it at a slender bezel above the monitor. This leads to the entire display space being reserved for gambling, although given that many punch-holes are obscured by your own horn when you’re gaming anyhow a punch-hole would not have been horrendous here.

Xiaomi has made a noticeable push towards including always-on displays in its 2020 phones; the Black Shark 3 is the newest to find this attribute, and you can opt for a range of designs to decorate the display when you’re not using the phone.

Unlike the always-on screens on a few other devices, though, you can not check your notifications from the always-on display beyond seeing the program icon, or change music tracks when listening, so it is arguably somewhat less useful than it might be.

Cameras

The Black Shark 3 includes a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, which can be teamed with 13MP f/2.3 ultra-wide and 5MP f/2.2 depth-sensing snappers. As we have mentioned, we’re impressed with all the pictures we took on the telephone, provided this isn’t a handset that is designed with photography because its principal focus, but it makes sense given we were impressed by pictures taken on the Black Shark 2.

Before we talk about image quality, however, it’s worth briefly touching on what the camera app is like to use. Switching between modes is seamless, autofocus is fast and generally reasonably accurate, and in general, the program felt very simple to use.

It was a little harder to zoom as when you pinch your fingers no zoom pub appears to assist you to adjust the zoom setting — you just have to hope you can find the ideal degree of zoom with your palms. Similarly, there’s a virtual button at the camera program for utilizing the ultra-wide camera, so you do not merely pinch your fingers to activate it just like on every other device, and this took a little getting used to.

Pictures we took looked sharp, with an especially impressive-looking depth of field, probably thanks to the (relatively) high-res thickness camera that may implement accurate-looking artificial background blur. This made the phone feel suitable for taking macro images, which made the most of the depth-of-field but snaps of topics too.

Colours did not’pop’ noticeably. Therefore users of Samsung or even Apple phones might be somewhat disappointed, but they were far out of dim. Images generally seemed very bright, occasionally curiously, therefore: we took a couple of pictures at dusk — and in modes other than Night mode — which looked like they were taken during the day.

This brightness effect was most evident when utilizing Portrait mode, as this mode appeared to boost brightness and reduce comparison to artificial-looking levels, and seemed to struggle with a dynamic range over’standard’ method.

We’d guess there is some overzealous post-processing happening here, and we favoured the thoughtful design of the standard photo mode. Saying that portrait snaps are far from bad, especially when taken throughout the daytime when extra brightness wasn’t too noticeable.

The Black Shark 3 was most magnificent at taking pictures during the day and in well-lit environments, but it wasn’t a slouch in low-level situations. Because of the keen image-brightening, images shot in low-light settings with the dedicated night mode weren’t that much different to snaps shot in the standard way, but there was a touch more detail occasionally.

Video mode lets you capture up documents to 4K/60fps, so not the 8K available on some phones, but few people will mind. There’s also 1980fps slow-mo, which can be twice as slow as the equivalent mode on most phones, but it could only capture a brief burst of a movie, so we did not feel able to make the most of the attribute.

The front-facing camera is a 20MP f/2.2 snapper, and graphics again showed good detail, but the keen image light escalated in to effect in Portrait mode. Backgrounds also looked a bit too fuzzy for our liking, but you can adjust the strength of the blur effect when you are taking a picture, or once you have chosen one, thus we can not criticize it much.

Selfies taken from the standard model did not have this effect, however, so we came to favour it.

Camera

A Normal picture was taken at a low-light setting.

Precisely the Exact Same image but taken in the ultra-wide mode

A picture recorded in Portrait style

A selfie shot in standard mode

A selfie was taken in Portrait.

Candid cats gain from your brightness boosting.

Depth effects look pretty high.

The standard model makes things seem startlingly bright.

An image of a cat taken on the Typical mode

The same shot as before, however in Portrait style.

Performance

Snapdragon 865 chipset

5G-compatible

Pretty great benchmark results

As the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 is a gaming phone, finally it’s going to be judged on how well it runs games, which is mostly (although not only ) down to functionality.

The telephone includes a Snapdragon 865 processor from Qualcomm, which at the time of release (and probably until 2021) is your ideal chipset available to Android mobiles, and which you will also find in all the best phones of the year. It is paired with 8GB RAM in this telephone we tested for the review’s version — and mentioned, there’s also a 12GB variation accessible.

When we put the phone through an evaluation, it returned a score of 3042. That puts it just a hair just beneath the Sony Xperia 1 II in 3085, but apparently, and over the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which scored 3034 under the OnePlus 8 in 3401 and iPhone 11 Guru Max at 3424.

Regardless of the Dark Shark 3 not supplying the processing power among phones that are present, that a fantastic score and the telephone is plenty powerful enough.

When playing games onto the phone — and especially in the Shark Space manner, which we’ll get to — matches were quick to load. They always defaulted into the most fabulous graphics settings, and we seldom encountered issues with even the toughest games.

Xiaomi Black Shark 3

We tested a huge selection of games on the phone — a more extensive range than we usually would, as this is a gaming telephone after all — and popular shooters like Fornite and Call of Duty Mobile, mobile ports like GTA: San Andreas and less-demanding games like Clash of Clans and Mario Kart Tour all conducted flawlessly.

The massive screen and frame rate that was faster improved the appearance of games, although after an extended bout of gambling the phone did heat up.

Of less-demanding tasks, the telephone is capable with of this capacity onboard for gaming too like browsing the menus, editing photographs and opening media programs.

The Dark Shark 3 is a 5G-compatible cellphone, as all Snapdragon 865 phones are. While 5G connection is still too sporadic in most areas to properly test out 5G gambling, it’ll probably be enhanced by the fact that the phone has more antennae than many, so that if you are grasping the phone while gaming your hands won’t completely block out data signals.

Software

The Xiaomi Black Shark 3 runs Android 10, with JoyUI, a version of the MIUI, laid on the top of Xiaomi. Concerning appearance, JoyUI seems a lot like MIUI, together with icons designed with cooler colours and rounded edges, but it is better than that Android’fork’ in two key ways.

First, JoyUI comes without the unnecessary programs that are pre-installed, otherwise known as bloatware, that Xiaomi phones typically have. There were one or two apps on the Dark Shark 3 that we did not touch, like Player Manual and Cleaner (the latter could be useful, but it’s available through the Safety app on the home screen), however, we didn’t mind them too much, and we hope some users may like them.

Second, JoyUI has a program drawer, so if you swipe you’ll find a scrollable list of all of the programs you have installed, so you can easily hide them from your home displays if you need without relegating them to some distant corner of your phone. Besides, you can sort this program drawer into categories like Entertainment and Communicating, making it simple to use and cleaner.

Swiping through the Black Shark 3 feels smooth and easy, thanks in equal parts into the powerful processor, 90Hz display and clean design of this program.

There is an exciting feature in the Shark 3 software in that, when you swipe press the screen, there appears a small circle when you pressed, which remains visible for a while. The objective of this is not apparent; we found it somewhat useful while playing matches, as it showed us we were often pressing in the wrong spot to open menus in individual games, but not everyone will take care of it, and we could not find a way to turn it off.

Shark Space gaming mode

Optimization style for a gaming

Hides notifications

Easy access to matches

It’s time to talk about Shark Space, the gambling style which helps to make the Dark Shark 3 such a gaming telephone. You can turn this on by clicking the above switch on the phone, which opens the Shark Space app’s face.

Shark Space contains a carousel of your games that are installed so that you can choose what boot up it and you want to play, and also the manner has a range of settings which you can correct to enhance your gameplay. You hide alarms can choose to auto-reject calls, and tweak settings to optimize the phone for gaming better.

When utilizing Shark Space, gambling does feel better — we noticed the phone’s battery lasted more gaming once we used the gaming mode than if we didn’t, not needing notifications always getting in the way proved helpful, and also the manner lets you easily map controls if you’re using a gamepad peripheral.

We needed to get into the habit of booting up Shark Space ourselves, however, as many mobiles have dedicated gaming applications and lots of the ones that have it automatically turn on when you boot up a match. You might find it easier to remember, 22, if you are buying the Black Shark 3 just as a gaming phone.

Battery life

4,720mAh battery

Easily lasts a day unless you are gaming frequently

Snappy wired charging

The Dark Shark 3 includes a 4,720mAh battery — we’d say about 4,500mAh is normal to get a phone of this size, although perhaps gamers may want a little more juice.

We were impressed with the battery performance for usage that was ordinary a fair amount of routine social media checking music streaming, and a few gaming there and. Starting from complete, we finished most days with roughly 30% fee, and on one day we had a whole 50% left — so we’d see this phone lasting you into a second day if you are not using it frequently.

If you are going to do a lot of gaming, quite a bit may vary, depending on what kinds of games you’re playing, and how frequently you perform. Suffice to say the Dark Shark 3’s battery life may take a hit even though that’s to be expected when you use it for prolonged gaming sessions.

For instance, half an hour PUBG Mobile drained the battery by roughly 10%, while Call of Duty: Mobile and Mario Kart Tour were demanding, while Fortnite depleted the battery quicker.

We’d estimate we went through 10%-25% of the Black Shark 3’s bill per hour of gambling, depending on the name, which naturally will not guarantee you a full day of overall use if you’re playing for a few hours.

Black Shark has identified this issue though, and you’re able to buy a magnetic charger to use rather than the regular one that comes in the box. This charger connects to a pin on the back of the phone, and fees the device while you’re gambling, instead of you having to plug into a cable that is USB-C.

The magnetic wire is a bit simpler to dismiss while you’re gaming than a big cable sticking from the telephone, so some might prefer it to the USB-C cable — but it is an additional outlay, and is extremely slow in charging your mobile phone.

To power around 25% with the wire, the Black Shark 3 took an hour from 0 per cent. This feels slow by today’s fast-charging standards, and we’d imagine that for some games, it will not increase the device’s cost while you’re gaming offset.

The 30W charging is far snappier if you plug the cable that is USB-C in somewhat, and we recommend charging your phone this manner unless you wish to utilize the snare and the couple perks it attracts. There’s no wireless charging option.

Should I purchase the Black Shark 3?

You want a gaming telephone.

Black Shark 3 is specially designed for mobile players, and it is great for this audience. The hardware and software work and you’ll have trouble finding a device that is better for gambling.

You like a good camera.

The Black Shark 3 is best than you would expect in regards to macro photography and results for shooting pictures, although it’s not flawless.

A clean UI appeals to you.

We discovered JoyUI a clean OS with few pain points, so if you’re a person of’stock’ Android, iOS, or a few of the other cleaner you’ll be happy with everything you find here.

Do not buy it if

You’re not a mobile gamer.

That the Black Shark 3 does not offer much that other phones can not do as well or even better if you don’t frequently play intensive cellular games you are not really in the market for this particular device, and aside from gaming.

You’ve got small hands or pockets.

The Black Shark 3 is a monster of a phone in terms of dimensions, and you don’t need a system that’ll fill your whole pocket, or should you like to use your telephone number, you might find it too significant.

You would be ashamed to be seen with a telephone that resembles this.

The Black Shark 3 has an exceptional look and provided that lots of Android devices share a similar prosaic layout; it stands out. But between that big back’ X’, the LED lights, and also the angular edges, perhaps it doesn’t stand out perfectly for everybody.