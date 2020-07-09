Lenovo Legion Gaming phone with Snapdragon 865+ processor will be launched on July 22

- Advertisement -

The official announcement regarding the launch of Lenovo’s much-awaited gaming smartphone Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone has been announced. This smartphone will be launched in China on 22 July. The unique thing is that along with the launch date. The company has also revealed that this upcoming smartphone will be equipped with the new-found Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. Let me tell you, recently, this smartphone was listed on the AnTuTu Benchmarking website, in which information about the great graphics performance of the smartphone was obtained. Asus ROG Phone 3 will also be launched globally on July 22, on Thursday, it has been learned that this smartphone will also be equipped with Snapdragon 865+ processor.

Lenovo announced an upcoming launch via Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. As we said, the company not only announced the launch date and time through its post, but the company also said that Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone will be equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. This smartphone will be launched on July 22 at 5 pm Indian time.

Asus ROG Phone 3 smartphone is also going to be launched on the same day as the Lenovo Legion Gaming phone. However, the Asus smartphone launch will begin on July 22 at 8.15 pm Indian time. The biggest rival of the smartphone, Rogue Phone 3, will also be equipped with Snapdragon 865+. Let me tell you, where the Legion will be launched only in China, on that day this Asus smartphone will be launched globally, which includes India. However, much information related to this phone has not been revealed at the moment.

Jerry Tsao, Vice President of Lenovo’s Mobile Gaming Group Emerging Markets, has confirmed in its statement that Lenovo Lezen will be the first smartphone of their brand to come with Snapdragon 865+ processor.

Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone specifications (expected)

The AnTuTu listing listed the Lenevo model L79031 with several impressive benchmarking figures, with a total score of 648,871 points. It was also revealed that the phone will come with 16 GB RAM (expected to be LPDDR5) and 512 GB of storage. Apart from the Snapdragon 865+ processor, this phone will be equipped with Adreno 650 GPU, UFS 3.1 and 144Hz display refresh rate.

The May report revealed the camera specification of this smartphone, according to which the Lenovo Legion phone will come with a dual rear-facing camera, with a primary camera of 64 megapixels and the second camera of 16 megapixels. Along with this, a 20-megapixel selfie camera will also be present in the smartphone.

Speaking of software, the Lenovo Legion phone will work on Android 10, which will support the brand’s gaming-oriented Legion UI.