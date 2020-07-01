Legally Blonde 3: Ellie Woods Is Back In The Third Installment

- Advertisement -

Mindy Kaling is joining the Legally Blonde movie world. According to Deadline, that the Never Have I Ever cocreator has signed on to cowrite the script for the third Legally Blonde installment, together with Emmy-winning Parks and Rec alum Dan Goor.

Kaling affirmed the news on Tuesday, tweeting excitedly about the project. “So eager to be reunited with my buddies @ReeseW, Lauren Neustadter And @djgoor to work on this movie,” she wrote. “Elle Woods is so iconic, proving that you can be girly and smart at the same moment. Bend and snap individuals!” All they should do today is loop in Oprah, the third tie in this Wrinkle in Time reunion, a move that may only strengthen the threequel’s franchise abilities.

So excited to be reunited with my friends @ReeseW, Lauren Neustadter and @djgoor to work on this movie. Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people! https://t.co/zOC3WCckjN via @Deadline — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 19, 2020

Reese Witherspoon is on board to reprise her role as Elle produce the movie through her Hi Sunshine banner and Woods ads. It’s unclear what direction the third installment will take. Although the movie was in the works Kaling and Goor will pencil a brand new script. As Deadline also notes, this is actually the next film that the writing duo have signed on for, after a wedding humor starring Kaling and Priyanka Chopra. The latter will probably be released by Universal.

Legally Blonde 3 does not yet have a set release date (nor does it have a production launch date since, well, you understand ). The sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, Which came the way out back in 2003, followed the Perennially sunny Elle because she traveled to Washington, D.C. to conquer the Capitol. The sequel did not quite reach the sublime bend-and-snap Heights of the original, but it was still a box office hit Nearly $125 million worldwide. And just like any other precious piece of Hollywood IP getting trawled for adaptive purposes, Legally Blonde was also turned into a musical in 2007. It had been afterward Become a reality competition show In which Broadway hopefuls competed for the opportunity to play with Elle In the next Broadway stretch. What is this for an IP travel?