Legacies Season 3: Story line, Release Date and more!!

- Advertisement -

The most loved franchise in the fantasy drama genre.

Legacies which is a spin-off of The Originals and The Vampire Diaries. It was premiered on October 25, 2018. This Ongoing series released its second season on October 10, 2019.

The series has been renewed for season 3, to be released in the year 2021.

Season 2 storyline

Story-line follows the story of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall daughter Hope Mikaelson. It focuses on how a teen will manage to maintain a balance between the supernatural powers and studies at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

It consists of 16 episodes.

Season 3 will cast the originally stared members of Vampire Diaries and The Originals. Though in January 2020 the renewal of season 3 was announced by a tweet.

It was earlier expected to get released in October 2020, but COVID19 situation has changed everything, so we’ll have to wait until any information is released.

Release Date

The series has been renewed for season 3, to be released in the year 2021. A little delay due to global pandemic condition.