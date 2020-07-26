Legacies Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

- Advertisement -

There might still be four episodes scheduled for the second season of Legacies. However, chapter 16 functioned as the impromptu season finale, as the series is on a filming hiatus for now. The incident delivered all the twists and drama of an orgasm. Even show founder Julie Pec accepted the surprise final installment, telling a buff on Twitter, “It is a fun casual season finale with a good cliffhanger, so it’s going to be temporarily satisfying until we’re ready to return and finish the rest.

Therefore, while this was not supposed to be the stage at which we return on the ending of the second season of this The Vampire Diaries and The Originals spinoff, now seems as good a time as any given that there’s a long break before we get the last couple of episodes. If you wish to be sure and caught episode 16, you got all the information right, then read on as we dive into what went down on Legacies’ season 2 ending.

Hope gave Josie a Legacies lesson on believing in fairy tales

Students at Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted happen to be terrorized by a possessed Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant) for some time, now. After she demanded that the merging ceremony with her twin, Josie (Jenny Boyd), be transferred to their 17th birthday, it seemed like the corrupted adolescent might become far too powerful for her good. Thankfully, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) had a plan to put an end to that. Following the ceremony was completed, we learned that Hope traveled into Josie’s subconscious, which introduced itself.

After there, Hope fulfilled a rude pig (literally), who later demonstrated himself to be… none other than Josie in disguise. It seems that once Dark Josie took control of the woman, Josie’s consciousness found a way to conceal from her evil forces. Josie explained each of the lessons she’d internalized from hearing fairy tales when she was a youngster, such as her fear that having strength could intrinsically result in her being taken over by evil. Hope, in turn, told Josie there was no demand for her to continue to live by those old rules, so she might possess her advantage without becoming corrupted by it.

Subsequently, Black Josie personified as an archetypal fairytale villainess crashed the pep talk. With her strength, Josie was able to regain control of her body and conquer her shadowy self. She imbued a coin and her newfound abilities until she feels prepared to wield it properly.

Alaric made a deal with the Necromancer

Meanwhile, outside of Josie’s brain, things were utterly disarrayed after Lizzie and Josie’s merging service. Lizzie played dead to remain under the radar. However, Hope tried to take care of Dark Josie, while Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) was continuing to live with the guilt of not only becoming the puppet of the Necromancer (Ben Geurens) but also killing his brother, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi).

Itching to make use of Dark Josie’s abilities without having to deal with Dark Josie herself, the Necromancer was putting together a plot of his own. He made a deal with Alaric (Matthew Davis) and Lizzie: Lizzie would throw a spell shifting Dark Josie’s powers into the Necromancer. In trade, the Necromancer would bring back everybody who’d died under his view. This meant that Rafael would be under the Necromancer’s control, which Landon will be resurrected.

With no plan, both agreed to join forces with their foe. Lizzie performed the power, and the charm has been transferred, resulting in a happy ending for all. I was kidding! In there was one twist on the plan of the Necromancer.

The shocking cliffhanger to Legacies’ finale

The good news: the other pupils who had expired and been made puppets of their Necromancer and Rafael were brought back to existence, keeping with the deal of all the Necromancer. The bad news: Even after the transfer of Dark Josie’s energy was complete, Landon remained dead. And that wasn’t all. Even after helping Josie conquer her self, Hope still hadn’t regained consciousness.

So, how did all that happen? For our personalities, Landon’s continued departure might be a result of not reading the fine print. Although the covenant spells the team made with the Necromancer supposed that all terms were agreed upon the need to be followed, Rafael made a critical mistake during the negotiation stage. When he tried to add Landon in the resurrection deal, he asked the demon, “Would you bring Landon back, also?” The Necromancer said he could, which wasn’t a lie. He might have attracted Landon back to life. However, he chose not to do so and, due to Rafael’s wording, Landon remained dead.

In terms of Hope, we are going to have to wait until the next episode to see why she’s yet to recover consciousness. It’s possible that she’s still trapped within Josie or that, when Josie transferred her forces, Hope became stuck there. We do need to acknowledge that Julie Pec was right while we are dying to know what will happen to the show’s protagonists.