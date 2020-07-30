Legacies Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

- Advertisement -

What’s Legacies Season 2 suddenly on a break and won’t return with new episodes until mid-March 2020? It is annoying. Legacies’ most recent episode — Season 2, Episode 13, “You Can’t Save Them All” — aired February 13. It was the next and possibly final episode with Kai Parker returning from The Vampire Diaries. The CW aired a tantalizing voucher for Legacies Season 2, Episode 14, “There is a Place Where the Lost Things Go,” but it will not air until March 12.

To deal with their recent injury, Emma (guest star Karen David) indicates the pupils participate in a group simulation that transports them to a movie noir world. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse), and Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) quickly learn they need to face their conflicts head-on or risk confronting the game’s catastrophic effects.

However, Thursday? How frustrating. It is a strange choice, to me, as The CW is attempting to build an audience for the new show Katy Keene, which is currently airing its first period Thursdays at 8 p.m. But instead of broadcasting Legacies shortly after it, on February 20, the network aired Automobiles of the Year. Next Thursday, February 27, The CW is broadcasting an episode of Legacies, however, it’s a repeat — Season 2, Episode 9, “I Couldn’t Have Done This Without You” It seems like we’re becoming more Legacies Season 2 repeats before the new episode on March 12.

I don’t love this, and Legacies didn’t do so last season with Season 1. Season 1 had 16 episodes and Season 2 is meant to have more — allegedly 20. Not that Legacies is the sole showing getting shuffled around. After all, Supernatural usually airs before Legacies, but after January 30, it’s on break until March 16, 2020 — and yes, even when it returns it’ll air on a Monday. I do not run a network, although not how I’d handle this.

Legacies Season 2 was building excellence in 2020, particularly with Dark Josie, Kai, and the company. I hope the series is still strong with Episode 14 at the end of the season. The CW already renewed Legacies for Season 3, and fans have thoughts about who and what they’d love to see. It seems like there’s hope to see Hope Mikaelson’s Aunt Freya again, in the very least.