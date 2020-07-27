Legacies Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

- Advertisement -

So, we know why we’re not visiting those postponed Legacies episodes before (maybe) next fall, but we have not talked about precisely what exactly we’re missing.

Unless you have been living in a bubble or on a deserted island somewhere, you understand why Legacies season 2 ended with event 16. Pandemics like COVID-19 don’t care that our little lover hearts have been broken up about those postponed Legacies episodes. I am glad we have all 32 aired episodes of Legacies waiting on Netflix for us to see and re-watch while we wait patiently, but you know what is more intriguing than re-watching? That’s right; it is time to get SPECULATION!

There are a couple of things we can use to inform our guesses about what is lying in wait for us in those closing postponed Legacies episodes of season 2, including some recently split personalities, the most recent character arcs, Julie Plec herself, and more. This helps to direct our heads in the most likely direction than spitballing all of the things we would like to see occur. That we could save to our Legacies year three want list (that you will see soon!).

Here are just a few things we’re pretty sure we will see when Legacies season 2 returns. Let us begin with an idea.

That musical episode

Most of us recognize that Legacies year two was supposed to include a musical episode, and we had just begun getting all of the details when production was stopped due to pandemic.

Thanks to TVGuide, we know that this year’s musical episode will pay tribute to the legacy of the shows that paved the way to our most recent spinoff. Brett Matthews, the executive producer of Legacies, told TV Guide that, “We strive to perform a musical annually, and it’s a musical which will kind of reevaluate our legacies — the legacy of this series, The Vampire Diaries and The Originals universe.”

Yes, please.

Last season, a college talent show was Legacies’ automobile to get the Salvatore college a-singing, and while we don’t know what canonically will have our faves breaking into song, at least we know it lies ahead. Julie Plec may or may not have ensured it.

So, rest easy, Legacies fans, the musical event tradition will live on once we capture those postponed Legacies episodes.

Alyssa Chang on the rampage

Alyssa Chang is sterile. What else is new?

That is known by us, thanks to the next of Julie Plec tweets:

Alyssa’s back amongst the living, Alaric’s deal with the Necromancer and thanks to Raf. She is not happy with Josie, likely because of that entire. Alyssa is not going to take that lying down since that death seemed semi-permanent rather than the kind that sticks.

Retribution is going to be the title of the game so that I wouldn’t be shocked if Hope makes herself powerless Josie’s protector or something. Though that job could visit Lizzie, also, but when I had my way, this could be something that brings Landon and Josie’s friendship back on board. Not that he is super powerful or anything. Perhaps he and Hope carry at work. It could do the job.

We definitely haven’t seen the last of these guys, right?

This is the place where the speculation has just a little more sketchy. There are a handful of personalities that created two or an appearance this year but didn’t get the ending we envisioned, or that they deserve.

For example, I hate to believe that where we left Sebastian is his end. He had been left at the prison world, but we knew how he could escape, so we won’t understand till we, well, understand, although I believe that he made his way to Triad Industries and freed himself just in time.

Another character whose departure feels overly convenient for him to be gone is the Ryan Clarke of Nick Fink. I mean he has many links to Malivore, and while he appears human, we know he is at least part Gollum. His father makes him, so, although he lost his mind, I have a feeling.

Oh, and about her kids and the new sheriff? After Hope was restored into everybody’s memories, we saw so little of these. The siblings were supposed to be interested in Hope, and the sheriff was supposed to be a love interest for Alaric. It seems like we cracked the surface with all three of them so that I hope we get an opportunity to grab up with them at the four postponed Legacies episodes.

And obviously we have to bring Hope and Landon back from their respective slumbers

That can be Legacies, maybe not Sleeping Beauty, but I have a feeling that those last four episodes are not going to depart both Hope and Landon in their unconscious states for extended. So, after one incident or so, they have to return to the property of their waking. It seemed like Hope was trapped in Josie’s unconscious since she had been turned to stone until Josie defeated her darkness, but we do have a great excuse as to why Landon hasn’t woken.

When and why will Josie take her powers back?

I am guessing it is going to maintain the season finale. That seems like a very finale-ish thing to do. To have her spend three episodes apart from her powers, only to have her take them in time. I think this is particularly poignant since Josie was the one to have shot at the Legacies season 1 finale. It would be a twist if she were the one to save this moment.