Legacies Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

We understand why we are not seeing those postponed Legacy episodes until (possibly ) next fall, but we have not discussed precisely what we are missing.

Unless you’ve been living in a bubble on a deserted island somewhere, you know why Legacies season 2 ended with episode 16. Pandemics such as COVID-19 do not care that our small fan hearts are divided about these postponed Legacy episodes. I’m happy we’ve 32 aired episodes of Legacies awaiting Netflix for us to see and re-watch while we wait patiently, but you understand what’s even more exciting than re-watching? That’s right; it’s time for SPECULATION!

There are a couple of things we can use to inform our guesses about what is lying in wait for us at those closing postponed Legacies episodes of season two, including a few recently split personalities, the most recent character arcs, Julie Plec herself, and much more. This only helps direct our heads from the most likely management than spitballing the things we would love to see occur. We could save for our Legacies season 3 want list (that you’ll be viewing shortly!).

Here are just a couple of things we are relatively sure we’ll be seeing when Legacies year two yields. Let’s start with a sure idea.

That musical episode

We all recognize that Legacies year two was supposed to include a musical event, and we’d only begun getting all of the facts when production was halted on account of a pandemic.

Thanks to TVGuide, we know that this year’s musical episode will pay tribute to the heritage of the displays that paved the way to our latest spinoff. Brett Matthews, the executive producer of Legacies, told TV Guide that, “We strive to perform a musical annually, and it’s a musical that will sort of revisiting our legacies — the heritage of this series, The Vampire Diaries, and The Originals world.”

Yes, please.

Last year, a college talent show was Legacies’ automobile to get the Salvatore college a-singing, and while we do not know what canonically will have our faves breaking into song, at least we know it lies ahead. Julie Plec may or may not have ensured it with this tweet:

So, rest easy, Legacies fans, the musical event tradition will live on after we get those postponed Legacies episodes.

Alyssa Chang on the rampage

So, Alyssa Chang is pissed. What’s new?

That is known by us, thanks to another of the educational tweets of Julie Plec:

Alyssa’s back amongst the living, Alaric’s cope with the Necromancer and thanks to Raf. She’s not happy with Josie, likely due to that whole snapping her neck thing. Alyssa is not going to take this lying down since that death seemed semi-permanent rather than the type that sticks.

Retribution will be the title of the game so that I would not be shocked if Hope makes herself helpless, Josie’s protector, or something. If I had my way, this could be, but Though that job could visit Lizzie, too, and Josie’s friendship back on board. Not that he’s super anything or convincing. Perhaps he and Hope take on the job. It could work.

We definitely haven’t seen the last of these guys, right?

This is the place where the speculation gets a little more sketchy. There are a small number of characters that made an appearance or two this season but did not get the end they deserved or imagined.

For example, I hate to feel that where we abandoned Sebastian is his right end. He was left at the prison universe. However, we knew he could escape, so we won’t understand till we, well, understand, although I believe that he freed himself just in time and made his way to Triad Industries.

Another personality whose departure feels handy for him to be gone forever is Nick Fink’s, Ryan Clarke. I mean, he has links to Malivore, and we know he is at least a part Gollum, while he appears human. He’s made from mud by his dad; therefore, even though he lost his mind, I feel we have not seen the last of him.

Oh, and how about the sheriff and her children? We saw so little of them after Hope was restored to the memories of everyone. The siblings were supposed to be interested in Hope, and the sheriff was undoubtedly supposed to be a love interest for Alaric. It seems like we barely cracked the surface so that I hope we get a chance to catch back up with them in the four postponed Legacy episodes.

And obviously we have to bring Hope and Landon back from their respective slumbers

That can be Legacies, not Sleeping Beauty, but I feel that those last four episodes are not going to leave Hope and Landon in their unconscious states for long. So, after one event, they need to come back to the land of their waking. It seemed like Hope was stuck in Josie’s unconscious because she was turned into stone until Josie conquered her shadow, but we do not have a fantastic excuse as to why Landon hasn’t woken yet.

When and why will Josie take her powers back?

I am guessing it is going to be in the season finale. That is true. That sounds like a very finale-ish thing to do. Have her spend three episodes aside from her abilities, just to have her take them in time. I believe this is particularly upsetting since Josie was the one to get taken in the Legacies season 1 finale. It would be a twist if she were the one to save that time.