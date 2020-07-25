Legacies Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

- Advertisement -

There might still be four episodes scheduled to the next season of Legacies, however, as the show is on a hiatus for the time being, chapter 16 served as the season finale. Luckily, the event delivered all the twists and drama of a traditional climax. Even show creator Julie Pec accepted the surprise final installment, telling a fan on Twitter, “It is a fun casual season finale that has a good cliffhanger, so it’s going to be temporarily satisfying until we are ready to go back and complete the rest.”

So, while this wasn’t supposed to be the stage at which we look back after the second season of this The Vampire Diaries and The Originals spinoff, now seems as good a time as any given that there’s a long break before we get the last couple of episodes. If you wish to make sure and already caught episode 16, you got all of the information correctly, then read on as we dive to precisely what went down to Legacies’ season 2 end.

Hope gave Josie a Legacies lesson on believing in fairy tales

Pupils at Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted happen to be terrorized by a possessed Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant) for a while, now. After she demanded the mixing ceremony and her twin, Josie (Jenny Boyd), be moved up to their 17th birthday, it appeared like the corrupted teenager might become much too strong for her good. Thankfully, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) had a strategy to put an end to that. Following the consolidating ceremony was finished, we learned that Hope traveled into Josie’s subconscious, which introduced itself as a fairy tale land.

After there, Hope met a rude pig (literally), who later demonstrated himself to be… none other than Josie in disguise. It seems that once Dark Josie took control of the young woman, Josie’s consciousness found a way to hide from her evil forces. Josie explained when she was a child, including her fear of hearing fairy tales, of the lessons, she had internalized that having strength could result in her being taken over by evil. Hope, then, told Josie there was no demand for her to continue to live according to those outdated rules so that she might possess her advantage.

Then, Dark Josie personified as an archetypal fairytale villainess crashed the pep talk. With her newfound strength, Josie was able to conquer her ego and regain control of her body. Along with her newfound abilities, she imbued a coin after her ordeal, until she feels prepared to wield it.

Alaric made a deal with the Necromancer

Meanwhile, the outside of Josie’s mind, matters were completely disarrayed after Lizzie and Josie’s merging service. Lizzie played to stay under the radar, although Hope tried to deal with Dark Josie. At the same time, Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) was continued to live with the guilt of not just becoming the puppet of the Necromancer (Ben Geurens), but also killing his brother, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi).

Itching to make use of Dark Josie’s powers without needing to take care of Dark Josie herself, the Necromancer was putting together a scheme of his own. He made a bargain with Alaric (Matthew Davis) and Lizzie: Lizzie would cast a spell transferring Dark Josie’s powers into the Necromancer. In exchange, the Necromancer would bring back everyone who had died under his watch. This meant that Rafael would no more be under the control of the Necromancer, which Landon will be resurrected.

Without a better strategy, both agreed to join forces with their ghoulish foe. Lizzie performed the power, and the charm has been transferred, resulting in a happy ending for everybody. I was kidding! In a move that surprised no one, there was one critical twist on the Necromancer’s plan.

The shocking cliffhanger to Legacies’ finale

The fantastic news: Rafael, along with the other students who had died and been made puppets of the Necromancer, was brought back to existence. The bad news after the transport of Dark Josie’s energy was complete, Landon remained lifeless. And that was not all. Even after helping Josie conquer her self, Hope hadn’t regained consciousness.

So, how did all of that happen? Sadly Landon’s departure might be a result of not reading the fine print on their deal with the demon. Even though the unbreakable covenant spells the team made with the Necromancer supposed that whatever terms were agreed upon had to be followed through, Rafael made a mistake during the discussion stage. When he tried to add Landon in the revival deal, he asked the demon, “Would you bring Landon back, too?” The Necromancer said that he could, that was not a lie. He might have attracted Landon back to life, but he chose not to do this and, because of Rafael’s wording, Landon remained dead.

As for Hope, we will have to wait until the next episode to see why she’s yet to regain consciousness. It is possible that she is still trapped inside Josie, or that, when Josie transferred her forces to the coin, Hope became stuck there. We do have to admit that Julie Pec was right while we’re dying to know what’s going to happen to the show’s protagonists: This did prove to be a cliffhanger worthy of a finale.