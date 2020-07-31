Leak says a huge Avengers crossover movie is coming before Avengers 5

- Advertisement -

Together with the MCU Stage 4 program postponed,

Marvel is not predicted to make any statements about its future strategies for standalone Avengers films.

Together with the MCU Stage 4 program

A fresh rumor states a brand new”mini-Avengers” kind of film is coming sooner than we believed,

echoing a prior report that stated this film could put up Avengers 5 exactly like Civil War failed using Infinity War.

Our main gripe with MCU Stage 4 is that there is no Avengers 5 picture inside — well, in addition to how the novel coronavirus compelled Disney to postpone all its film releases and pause manufacturing function.

Stage 4 has no amazing Four or X-Men names inside .

As we explained previously, Stage 4 will probably be unlike anything Disney has done up to now.

Marvel will unite six films and eight restrict TV series to one story.

For the very first time, TV shows is utilized broadly to flesh out character arcs and provide more background into the narrative,

and that is because Disney now works a favorite streaming support of its own,

and it needs to lure as many readers as possible. Add to all that the huge victory of Avengers.

Endgame, and you also realize Marvel can not only think of a brand new Avengers sequel straight away.

The newest Avengers will shortly be releas in various Phase 4 movies,

and we are going to get to fulfill mutants and the great Four from the not too distant future.

Nevertheless, the very first”mini-Avengers” film is coming shortly also,

clarified the forthcoming Captain Marvel sequel which will supposedly include many significant MCU characters.

The concept should seem immediately recognizable because we have had one of those before.

You need to observe all three of those movies back whenever you would like to reevaluate Endgame.

While Marvel has not confirmed the movie would be contain in Stage 4, but it also did not show any Stage 5 programs. Besides Black Panther two

That is set to be published on May 6th, 2022.

An unnamed trusted source advised The Immediate which

Ms. Marvel would show up in the Captain Marvel sequel in a supportive role along with other Avengers.

The movie will supposedly adopt that the Secret Invasion comic story ,

which will be a rumor that we have heard several times before.

A report back into mid-April stated that Captain Marvel two would place up the upcoming significant Avengers film exactly like Civil War failed for Infinity War.

This rumor came from a trustworthy source who theorized that Captain Marvel two manager could subsequently helm Avengers 5.

Nothing could be verified at this moment,

particularly considering the entire MCU is not just moving ahead at the moment.

Black Widow may be postpon again when the entire world can not include the COVID-19 pandemic by November.

work on additional MCU Stage 4 productions might be postpon again,

based on what occurs with local outbreaks which could impact shooting.

Meaning Disney is in no hurry to announce any plans outside MCU Stage 4 before it could launch Phase 4 jobs in theatres and on Disney.

these rumors definitely match nicely with previous statements from Kevin Feige that stated Captain Marvel would eventually become the new president of the Avengers.