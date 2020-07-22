League of Legends 10.15 Patch Notes Include New Champion

- Advertisement -

The League of Legends 10.15 patch notes deal with the Spirit Blossom Competition and introduces a brand new champion named Lillia.

“The Dreaming Tree grew from a seed of the God-Willow, which towered over the traditional grove of Omikayalan,” reads an outline of Lillia’s lore on the League of Legends website. “Lillia was born when one of many tree’s personal goals was captured in a bud that fell to the bottom earlier than it may bloom—one thing that had by no means occurred earlier than. Sprouting into an ungainly fawn creature with the flower bud nonetheless on her head, Lillia’s solely firm was her mom tree, and the goals that drifted to the backyard every night time.”

Gameplay-wise, Lillia boasts an fascinating skillset. Her passive capability (Dream-laden Bough) applies dream mud to the goal that offers harm over time to a goal proportional to their most well being. Enemies affected by that dream mud will also be focused by Lillia’s Lilting Lullaby capability (which slows their motion velocity and finally places them to sleep).

Most of Lillia’s different skills deal with dealing magic harm. As an illustration, Blooming Blows sees her swing on a department and deal each magic and true harm to close by enemies (whereas gaining motion velocity for harm dealt). Watch Out! Eep!, in the meantime, sees her deal main magic harm to enemies with these on the heart of the assault struggling extra harm. Lastly, Swirlseed permits Lillia to throw a seed into the air that offers magic harm and slows down enemies. If the seed misses, it’ll preserve rolling till it makes contact.