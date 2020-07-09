Home Technology Lava Z61 Pro: Lava Has Quickly Returned To Making Smartphones In India
Lava Z61 Pro: Lava Has Quickly Returned To Making Smartphones In India

By- Kumar Saurabh
Riding on the tendency of for local” Vocal, Lava has returned to creating smartphones. The first fruit of its end has arrived in the form of the Lava Z61 Pro.

Back in May, Lava declared it might be making a comeback in the future with smartphones. This would be accompanied by investments for localized assembly in addition to an open design competition for its smartphones. For now, it has launched a budget smartphone called the Lava Z61 Pro.

Lava Z61 Pro specs

The new affordable cellphone by Lava comes with an outdated design and internals. It has an octa-core chipset using a clock rate of 1.6GHz. Though the computer system will pre-occupies most of it, That’s paired with 16GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. An additional 128GB could enlarge the storage utilizing an SD card. (Lava Z61 Pro)

As for cameras, we’re looking at also a 5MP selfie shot on the front and a single 8MP camera on the back. Shooting modes like night mode, portrait mode, beauty style and filters also cut. The front camera confronts unlocking is the sort of biometric authentication available.

The Lava Z61 Pro has a 5.45-inch HD+ screen, which will be surrounded by large bezels. The back is constructed of polycarbonate and is offered in two finishes–Midnight Blue and Amber Red.

According to the launch, Tejinder Singh, Head of Product, Lava International said, “As an Indian manufacturer, we would like to bring merchandise propositions for each part of the society. The Lava Z61 Pro is a really’Made in India’ smartphone. It offers functionality but also a look in the entry section. It’s the best phone to meet your entertainment needs and make you feel #ProudlyIndian.” (Lava Z61 Pro)

The Lava Z61 Pro is priced at Rs 5,774 in India.

Kumar Saurabh
