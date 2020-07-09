Lava returns to market after a long time, Lava Z61 Pro launched at Rs 5,774

- Advertisement -

The Lava Z61 Pro has been launched in India. This budget smartphone of Lava Mobiles has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. This phone has a traditional bezels. That is, the borders are wide on all four sides of the display. On the backside, there is a camera module similar to Capsules. The Lava Z61 Pro seems to have no fingerprint sensor. The phone has a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor. The smartphone has a 5.45-inch HD + display, with 18: 9 aspect ratios.

Lava Z61 Pro price in India, sale

The Lava Z61 Pro is priced at Rs 5,774. The phone will come in two gradient finishes – Midnight Blue and Amber Red. Lava says that the phone will be made available on Flipkart and Amazon. It will also be made available in the offline market soon.

Lava Z61 Pro specifications

Dual-SIM Lava Z61 Pro has a 5.45-inch HD + display. There are wide borders at the top and bottom. The aspect ratio of the phone is 18: 9. The phone has 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage with a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor. MicroSD up to 128 GB can be used if required.

The Lava Z61 Pro has an 8-megapixel rear camera. There is a 5-megapixel camera on the front. This selfie camera is hidden in the top bezel. Camera features include Portrait Mode, Bokeh, Burst Mode, Panorama, Filters, Beauty Mode, HDR and Night Mode.

The Lava Z61 Pro battery is 3,100 mAh. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB OTG and Micro-USB. The Lava Z61 Pro has no fingerprint sensor. But it has face unlock for security.

Display-5.45 inches

Processor-1800

front camera-5 megapixel



Rear camera-8 megapixel

RAM-2 GB

Storage- 16 GB

Battery Capacity- 3100 mAh

Os- android