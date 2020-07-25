Last Chance U Season 5: Release Date And All The Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Last Chance U is a documentary television series. As of now, four seasons of Last Chance U have already been released. All the four seasons of Last Chance U are available to stream on Netflix.

All the seasons of Last Chance U have received good reviews from the critics and the audience. It is widely known for being dramatic and showcasing many famous personalities.

Last Chance U Season 5 Release Date:

After the release of the fourth season of Last Chance U, the makers renewed the series for a fourth season. Later, it was also revealed that Last Chance U will be the final season of the series.

On 16th July 2020, Netflix released the trailer for Last Chance U: Season 5. The trailer of Last Chance U: Season 5 received good reviews. It also revealed that the fifth season of Last Chance U will be released on 28th July 2020.

More Details About Last Chance U Season 5:

The fifth season will be set at Laney College in Oakland, California. It will be focusing on coach John Beam and his players. They were widely known for their excellence both infield as well as off-field.

Last Chance U: Season 5 will be released directly on Netflix. All the episodes of the fifth season of Last Chance U will be released together on 28th July 2020.

Last Chance U will also be getting a spin-off. The spin-off to Last Chance U has been titled Last: Chance U: Basketball. The spin-off will be releasing somewhere in the second half of 2021.