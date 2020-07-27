- Advertisement -

The Witcher was among the largest Netflix original shows of 2019, and on Monday.

Netflix announced a six-part prequel series had been arranged.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a live-action series that will be set 1200 years earlier The Witcher season 1 and will tell the story of this first Witcher in history.

No launch date, throw, or further details for The Witcher: Blood Origin were revealed.

Netflix

There might never be another television series as large as Game of Thrones, but it won’t be for lack of trying.

Among the many fantasy novel adaptations that arose in the aftermath of Thrones was The Witcher on Netflix.

although its ceiling is not quite as high.

the series already has a dedicated fan base following a well-liked initial season.

The series was renewed for another season before it even began airing, and now.

despite so much doubt in the sector because of the outbreak.

Netflix has shown that a live-action prequel series is in the works too.

According to a tweet from NX on Netflix on Monday.

showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and author Declan de Barra are once more on board for The Witcher:

Blood Origin, that will be a six-part live-action spin-off series which takes place 1200 years before the first season of the series and will tell the story of the first Witcher.

While Hissrich will combine the creation as executive producer.

de Barra will take the reins as showrunner.

Here Is What he has to say about the new limited series.

prior to the cataclysmic arrival of the people

which Deadline reports will shoot from the UK:

A question has been burning in my head ever since I first read The Witcher books — What was the Elven world really like prior to the cataclysmic arrival of the people?

I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of cultures, how science, discovery, and culture flourish before that fall.

How enormous swathes of knowledge are lost eternally in such a short time.

often compounded by colonization and also a rewriting of history.

Leaving only fragments of a civilization’s true story behind.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the narrative of the Elven culture before its fall.

and most of all show the history of their very first Witcher.

This is the next Witcher spin-off revealed by Netflix this year. Back in January.

an animated spin-off film titled The Witcher:

Nightmare of this Wolf was declare.

focusing on Geralt’s mentor Vesemir.

With 76 million viewpoints from its first month.

The Witcher ended up being the 2nd most popular series in the USA in 2019.

Whether or not it can ever reach the heights of Game of Thrones remains to be seen.

however it’s apparent that with two seasons and two spin-offs already supported.

Netflix has a lot of confidence in The Witcher.