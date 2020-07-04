“L.A. Noire” 2: Check out the essential details!!!

- Advertisement -

It has been almost nine years since the release of Rockstar Games‘ detective adventure game, L.A.Noire.

Developed by Team Bondi, this action-adventure game released for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in May 2011.

In November 2011, it was released for Microsoft Windows and in November 2017, this video game was released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The game is set in the time period of 1947. This game portrays how a Los Angeles Police Department detective, Cole Phelps, solves various games. Gamers are supposed to investigate the crime scenes and interrogate the suspects properly and these activities of the player will decide how the story of each case will come out.

The game received positive responses from gamers. Besides receiving positive reviews from the gamers, this game impressed critics as well. It was appreciated for its storytelling and other features, including facial animation technology.

After the smashing success of L.A. Noire, let’s check out the essential details of L.A. Noire 2.

When can we expect L.A. Noire 2?

In 2011, the makers dropped the hint that L.A. Noire 2 might arrive by 2016. In 2012, Rockstar Games tried to reassure the games that they were considering when and how the L.A. Noire 2 would develop. In 2013, Karl Slatoff revealed that L.A. Noire franchise carries importance and the company is working on various unannounced games.

Fans are still waiting for the L.A. Noire 2. However, the makers have not yet officially confirmed the arrival of L.A. Noire 2.

What can we expect from “L.A. Noire 2”?

L.A. Noire is played from the perspective of the third person. This game uses the Motoscan technology, which helps the players analyze suspects’ expression during the interrogation. This analysis helps the player decide whether the suspect is telling the truth or not.

The player is assigned with cases and he will have to solve them to progress through the story. The game also provides the player with the feature which helps them to roam the virtual world of Los Angeles.

If the L.A. Noire 2 arrives, it is expected that it would definitely be a package of action sequences and various advanced features.

