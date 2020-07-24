Kung Fu Panda 4: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot And Other details!

- Advertisement -

Kung Fu Panda is a franchise of films that have released three movies. It is an animated movie together with comedy. The story revolves around a panda who used to be clumsy once. As time passed he took on some responsibility and proved himself to his Master Shifu.

From the first sequel, we find out by defeating Tai Lung who was raised and trained by Master Shifu, the leopard that Po owns the name of Dragon Warrior.

From the second sequel, the past of Po was unveiled. We see that he defeats the peacock.

From the sequel, we see a Po who now tea is pandas. In this part, he beats the mighty villain.

Is there gonna be part four to this franchise? So when can we see it?

Dreamworks cartoon has spread joy by saying that not only is there a fourth part however also sixth and fifth. The release date if the part was in 2018 but however it seems like we can see it. We have found out one more exciting detail of Kung Fu Panda part 4 that is the villain will be voiced by Eminem.

A Reddit Fan Based Theory goes for this Eminem function as Villian for Kung Fu Panda 4.

Cast

jack as Po

Jackie Chan as a master monkey

David Cross as crane master

Dustin Hoffman as a master instructor

Angelina Jolie as the master tigress

Randall Duk as grandmaster Augway

Lucy Liu as Master Viper

Seth Rogen as Master Mentis

James Hong as Mr. Ping

Villain as Eminem(based on enthusiast theory)

Trailer

Unfortunately, we don’t have any trailer and Dreamworks releases it shortly. We’ve had a long wait and the fans are getting restless. 2021 is not far and we shall see the film soon.