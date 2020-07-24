“Kung Fu Panda 4 Recent Release date, Cast And Other Details You Want to know:

- Advertisement -

Films of “Kung Fu Panda” franchise undoubtedly comes under the list of all time favourite films of kids. Along with kids, adults also appreciate the films of this franchise as this franchise somehow ignites our love for Kung Fu with highlighting the fact that “Good wins over evil”.

Owned by DreamWorks Animation, this franchise has so far released three films, “Kung Fu Panda”, “Kung Fu Panda 2” and “Kung Fu Panda 3”. This franchise started its journey with the release of its first film “Kung Fu Panda” in 2008.

The films of this franchise revolve around the adventures of Po, a happy go lucky panda, and his friends popularly known as the Furious Five. They have immense love for Kung Fu and always stand for good.

All the three films of this franchise received good responses from both audience and critics. After the success of “Kung Fu Panda 3”, fans are now waiting for the arrival of the fourth film of the series. So, let us check out how long we will have to wait for “Kung Fu Panda 4”.

Release date of “Kung Fu Panda 4”

DreamWorks Animation CEO, Jeffrey Katzenberg , had already revealed that the franchise, “Kung Fu Panda” will have six films , so it is pretty sure that “Kung Fu Panda 4” will arrive. However, DreamWorks Animation has not yet made any official announcement regarding the arrival of “Kung Fu Panda 4”. It is expected that Kung Fu Panda 4 may arrive either in 2021 or 2022. But the present scenario of corona virus pandemic may affect the release date of fourth film but the makers have not yet discussed any effects of pandemic on the arrival of film.

Expected plot of “Kung Fu Panda 4”

The makers have not yet dropped any hint about the arrival of “Kung Fu Panda 4”, so at this stage it is very difficult to make any assumption regarding the plot. The films of “Kung Fu Panda” always show how Po, along with the Furious Five, fights against the evil and defeats him. The character of Po inspires everyone and shows how important it is to be good.

It is expected that “Kung Fu Panda 4” will also arrive with an adventurous, humorous and exciting plot. In “Kung Fu Panda 3”, Po defeated the spirit warrior, Kai and saved all the Kung Fu masters.For “Kung Fu Panda 4” also fans are expecting such kind of amazing story or may be even better story.

Cast of “Kung Fu Panda 4”

The voice cast of Kung Fu Panda 4 is likely to include:

Jack Black as Po

Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu

Angelina Jolie as Master Tigress

Seth Rogen as Master Mantis

Lucy Liu as Master Viper

David Cross as Master Crane

Jackie Chan as Master Monkey

Stay with us for more updates.