Home Hollywood Kung Fu Panda 4: Possible Release Date, Cast And All The Recant...
HollywoodMovies

Kung Fu Panda 4: Possible Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

Kung Fu Panda is an animation movie series that has been loved by people of all ages. From children to adults, all love the movie due to its action, comedy and thriller scenes. The movie has had 3 parts till now. Kung Fu Panda was released for the first time in 2008. Kung Fu Panda 2 and Kung Fu Panda 3 were released in 2011 and 2016 respectively.
All the 3 films have seen quite a lot of fame on box office. The movie was also nominated for an academy award for the best-animated feature as well as Annie awards. The director of the movie is Jennifer Yuh Nelson.

Also Read:   Kung Fu Panda 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

The movie revolves around a giant panda, named Po Ping who has been chosen to become a giant warrior. The panda strives to prove himself that he is worthy of the title for which he has been selected.

The franchise is owned by Universal Pictures via DreamWorks Animation.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Release Date

The movie has been renewed for the 4 part just before the ongoing pandemic COVID-19. Unfortunately for the fans, the release date for the movie hasn’t been announced by the production house due to the halting of the filming of the movie n between because of the pandemic. We can expect the movie to be in theatres anytime in 2021 end or early 2022.

Also Read:   Guardians Of The Galaxy 3: The End Of Trilogy? Release Date And Plot Details
Also Read:   Kung Fu Panda 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Details

Kung Fu Panda 4 Cast

The cast for the movie is expected to return. Jack Black in the voice of Po, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, Lucy Liu as Viper, Jackie Chan as Monkey, Seth Rogen as Mantis and David cross in the voice of crane.

As of now, fans will have to wait for quite a long time, almost a year, to see their favourite animated movie on the screen. Till then, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates.

Stay safe, stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

Moana 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Movies Aryan Singh -
Moana is an American 3D animated adventure film directed by Ron Clements and John Musker. This animated musical adventure film has been produced by...
Read more

Bachelor In Paradise Season 7: Possible Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Updates

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Bachelor in Paradise is an American reality competition TV series which was premiered on ABC for the first time on August 4, 2014. The...
Read more

Godzilla vs kong: Release date, Cast, Plot, Storyline And Everything You Neet To Know !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Godzilla is back again to explore the world, but the better part is, King Kong is awaiting its return. Two most significant forces of...
Read more

Release Date And More Storyline Of Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Movies Anish Yadav -
Avengers: Endgame snuck a tease for its ultimate reveal of Rocket Racoon's (Bradley Cooper) in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Also Read:   “Kung Fu Panda 4” New update about Dragon Warrior and everything which you want to know.
Avengers: Endgame...
Read more

No Time to Die is bringing back another James Bond Come Back After Long Period?

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
No Time is the James Bond film for Daniel Craig, who's had an intriguing journey as 007. His tenure began with Casino Royale, which jettisoned...
Read more

Cheapest Snapdragon 720G Phone Poco M2 Pro Launched In India

Technology Sweety Singh -
Xiaomi’s Poco M2 Pro is now official in India, bringing the brand’s popular price-to-performance ratio to the budget segment. The Poco M2 Pro is a performance and...
Read more

Outlander deleted scene: Young Ian scene cut from season 5 Ended

HBO Naveen Yadav -
Young Ian (played by John Bell) was in chaos since he returned to Fraser's Ridge in Outlander season five, with him taking hemlock from...
Read more

The Walking Dead season 10 finale finally gets release date after coronavirus Shutdown

HBO Naveen Yadav -
The Walking Dead's season 10 finale has finally been given a release date following the coronavirus delay. After Covid-19 was declared a worldwide pandemic,...
Read more

‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Was Hospitalized Just Days Before Arrest

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Just four days before he would be arrested on allegations of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating risks, Jenelle Evans rushed husband David...
Read more

‘Manifest’ Season 3 Release Date: All We Know About the Confirmed New Season of the NBC TV Show

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Manifest has united the NBC shows that are officially coming back a year ago. On June 15, the drama about a group of plane...
Read more
© World Top Trend